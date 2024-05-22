Is the Best College Major for Earnings Actually a Second One?
STEM vs liberal arts? Why not both.
It's a tale as old as time: If you want to make a lot of money, study engineering in college and avoid the arts, right?
Well, what if you studied engineering and art? A working paper from the National Bureau of Economic research suggests the best option is an and, not an or when it come to college majors.
"Graduates with double majors seem to experience much more protection from market shocks," including mass layoffs, disruptive technology and labor demand shifts, co-author Drew Hanks told the Wall Street Journal about the results of the study.
Like an investor with a diversified portfolio, college grads with double majors tended to have fewer fluctuations in earnings than those with single majors, the paper found. That impact was most pronounced, the paper says, in grads whose majors were more differentiated (think: engineering and art, not chemical engineering and mechanical engineering).
The researchers believe there is good reasoning for this effect.
"First, the broader range of skills possessed by double majors may position them for different jobs that are more protected from labor market fluctuations," the paper reads. "Second, double majors may generate an option value. For instance, if one major experiences a negative shock in labor demand while the other remains unaffected, a double major can pursue a job related to the unaffected major, thereby mitigating the impact of the adverse shock to their other major on their earnings."
Personally, I'm a big advocate for double majors — and this paper is vindicating my 19-year-old self's foresight. Brag incoming: I majored in both economics and creative writing as an undergraduate, and I've found both to be helpful in my career, both for what I learned and for the credentials they've provided.
Studying economics helped me to see the world in a different way and think analytically, while studying creative writing helped me to be able to communicate and organize those thoughts. They informed each other in ways I couldn't have predicted and, wouldn't you know it, here I am using both in my role at Kiplinger.
Beyond earning potential, pursuing a double major made my college life more fun. Instead of having to pick one lane and funnel myself into one definition, I played with different areas of study that I enjoyed.
My other double major classmates also kept things interesting. For instance, I'll never forget when one of my classmates, who double majored in creative writing and mathematics, turned in an essay for a writing class peppered with equations that he made poetic.
After all, your college studies are about learning and exploring, not about earning potential... right?
But if the undergrad in your life is focused on earning potential, you can always send them the latest information on the highest paying college majors — you just might want to suggest they pair it with one of the lowest paying ones for stability.
Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
