$200K Lamborghini SUVs Recalled

Lamborghini, the Italian luxury car maker, is recalling over 2,100 of its highest-selling vehicles in the U.S.

The recall is for the Urus and is due to a problem with the latch system on the hood. If the car is driven faster than 94 miles per hour, "small gaps between the hood and front bumper may start to develop" due to deformed rivet studs. Over time at high speeds, it could "cause the latch system to fail and separate the hood latch striker from the hood," according to the recall notice.

Lamborghini says the Urus is "the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world, merging the soul of a super sports car with the practical functionality of an SUV." The 2024 Urus starts at $241,843, according to Car and Driver, which calls it a "honkin' price tag," but notes it is a "high-performance SUV" with a "decadent interior."

If you are a Urus owner (good for you!), Lamborghini will notify you of the recall, and you should take your car to an authorized dealer. The dealer will inspect your vehicle and repair it free of charge if a repair is needed for this issue. If you have already paid to have this issue fixed, you will be eligible for reimbursement.

While over 2,000 of the SUVs are part of the recall, the NHTSA says only an estimated 2% are actually affected by this hood issue. Lamborghini also has a recall form on its website where you can enter your car's VIN to see if you are affected.

Last year, Lamborghini sold the most cars in its history, with over 10,000 sales worldwide, including 3,000 sold in the U.S., according to Car and Driver. The Urus made up over 6,000 of those sales.

This is just the latest recall so far this year, which has been a big year for recalls. There were 105 recalls in the first quarter of the year, impacting nearly 10 million vehicles. Per BizzCar, that included 17 recalls from Ford, 15 from Chrysler, and eight each from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. You can look up vehicles for check for recalls on the NHTSA's website.