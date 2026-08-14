Nine in 10 midsize businesses plan to implement AI in 2026, according to J.P. Morgan's latest Business Leaders Outlook survey. But while it's incredibly easy for companies to simply "turn on" AI tools, poor AI implementation in the workplace is a growing cause of employee burnout and disengagement.
For businesses, adopting AI isn't just about technological capability. How it fits into a company's culture and systems is just as important.
Thanks to tech companies' race for AI dominance, it's never been easier for businesses to become "AI-optimized." Enterprise software now comes with AI integrated into email and basic productivity tools as standard, which means teams can use tools such as Windows Copilot or Google Gemini for practically anything.
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But it's often given to employees without clear instructions or guidance. The AI tools employees most commonly use are large language models that run on user-generated prompts and back-and-forth dialogue, so most leaders assume their staff can and will figure it out for themselves.
It's imagined that through back-and-forth prompt engineering, they will eventually get the outcome they're looking for.
Research has revealed a significant gap between companies' desire to use AI and their employees' understanding of how best to do so. According to Slingshot, 77% of employees report being confused about how to use AI in their jobs, while 56% of employees in a KPMG report said they were making mistakes as a result of AI.
This hugely transformative technology is being unleashed on employees. Instead of guiding them through how to use it, it's being treated like a simple tool they can "figure out" for themselves. That is a damaging mindset for businesses and their employees, and it risks client security, employee satisfaction and burnout.
This is why leaders should develop a structured, change-management process — one that considers the risks and governance of AI within the business.
AI has the potential to transform company culture for the better, but only if the technology is rolled out in a way that fully recognizes the dynamics surrounding it. Here's how firms should be rolling out AI tools to their employees.
1. Start with vision
Companies that want to be fully AI-optimized need to start by developing a plan and a vision for their AI use. With a tool like AI that has so many potential uses, this vision offers employees a framework to address their concerns.
Rather than being fearful that they're simply training their replacement or frustrated that they're being asked to do something else on top of their regular job, a vision allows leadership to articulate how they expect AI to change the way individuals work — and, equally significant, what won't change.
2. Start small
While the ease of AI integration makes it possible for companies to grant everyone immediate access, that's not the best practice for successful implementation. Change requires buy-in and sponsors from peers and leaders, which is why any AI should be rolled out with a small pilot cohort to gain support, work out kinks and prove where it works best in the business.
Company-wide technology mandates can cause stress and resentment, but having cohort champions who can co-sign that this technology really does improve efficiency builds trust.
It also creates peer-level support systems so that, when a company-wide rollout finally does come about, employees know who can help troubleshoot problems and pass on best practices.
3. Build a culture of trust
One of the most significant ways that AI differs from most other technologies — especially more specialized digital industry tools — is that it's not perfectly honed. AI continues to evolve and make mistakes — but the only way companies can improve AI use is through a culture of trust.
Employees need to be comfortable enough to raise their hands when things aren't working, but also vulnerable enough to share when they think they've uncovered something new. Refining AI use is an experimental process, and that can be deeply uncomfortable for those used to more black-and-white processes and cultures.
Firms that want employees to use AI have to set new standards within their culture, elevating and celebrating incidents in which employees are willing to learn and share through collaborative problem-solving.
The bottom line
As AI continues to proliferate across the corporate landscape, having a clear change-management plan for its introduction isn't a nice-to-have: It's a critical need. Successful AI use won't happen on its own — especially at firms that haven't invested in the culture of trust AI needs to succeed.
Employees are crying out for guidance. In the 2025 AI at Work survey, 61% of employees said they want more transparent communication from leadership about AI use. It's up to leaders now to deliver.
Companies need to adopt AI to remain competitive, but without thoughtful change management, they're destined to fall behind.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.