Southwest Business Card Launches $1,800 Bonus Offer

Get 120,000 points with the best Southwest business card intro offer we've seen yet.

Ellen Kennedy
Disclaimer

This article only reviews select Southwest business card offers. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Southwest business cards are currently offering their largest intro bonus yet. To get the full 120,000 Rapid Rewards Points, you'll need to spend $15,000 in purchases in your first nine months. That's a value of $1,800 when redeemed for travel; it's one of the best deals in the competitive world of rewards credit cards right now.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

This card is best for frequent business travelers who often fly Southwest. 

Intro offer: Earn up to 120,000 points. You can earn this offer in two stages. First, earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Second, earn an additional 40,000 points when you spend $15,000 in 9 months.



Personal Finance Editor, Kiplinger.com

Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America. 

