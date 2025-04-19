Charitable Giving Lessons From Netflix's 'Apple Cider Vinegar'
Charity fraud is rife, and a Netflix series provides a timely warning about donating money to a good cause without looking into its background.
While a love of giving back unites many Americans, they don’t necessarily trust the philanthropic institutions and nonprofits that facilitate those efforts.
A 2023 Independent Sector Trust in Civil Society report found that only 52% of Americans trust nonprofits to do what is right, down considerably from the previous year.
Shows like Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar paint a vivid picture as to why. It’s based on the true story of an Australian wellness influencer, Belle Gibson, who claimed to cure herself of cancer using alternative medicine and whole foods. She released a book and app based on the claims and falsely pledged to donate profits to charities.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Unfortunately, these larger-than-life stories persist. In 2024, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that consumers had lost $96 million to fraudulent charities, crowdfunding accounts and disaster relief campaigns.
Donors of all sizes must therefore stay alert and aware of their fiscal responsibilities. Whether performing due diligence on a small local fundraiser, or sizable and ongoing contributions to larger nonprofits, evaluating the reputation of an organization — and its leaders — for their impact and viability is vital.
While I often speak about the importance of the three Cs — compassion in the organization, competence in how it operates and (fiscal) conservatism to ensure it manages a lean business — there are other critical points to consider before donating to a charity.
Review the budgets and check the balance sheet
Nonprofits are notorious for struggling with their budgets. Whether it's competing priorities, a lack of funding, cash flow issues or meeting unrealistic expectations of donors, there never seems to be enough money.
So, future donors are right to wonder whether these organizations will spend their capital wisely or reliably. Whatever questions run through your mind before donating should be voiced before signing a check.
Organizations that focus on a lean expense structure are key as they are better at persistently reducing costs. It is essential to have a budget rooted in reality and have procedures in place to monitor changes as they arise.
When asking for more information, take stock of how agreeable they are to giving you a peek behind the scenes.
Research other supporters
As you would with a social circle, ensure you keep good company with your fellow donors. Review previous and current benefactors to understand their experience with the organization and how their money has benefited the cause.
Find ways to connect with them in person or online to gauge if the organization has been a good steward of its money, before giving it yours. Take a closer look at what you uncover.
Does this organization have long-standing, devoted donors or a rotating cast of one-time contributors? Let the anecdotal evidence and data be your guide.
Beware the lone wolves
Finally, as Apple Cider Vinegar demonstrates, just one rotten apple can ruin the bunch. While countless heroes and heroines dedicate their lives to supporting communities and causes, perform the same due diligence before donating to them as you would a larger organization.
Social media provides countless glossy and highly marketable ways to attract attention and dollars. In fact, the global influencer marketing industry has tripled since 2020 and is on track to reach $33 billion this year.
While spending $20 here and there may be negligible, ensure you genuinely trust these individual benefactors before you are roped into charitable endeavors.
Be an empowered and engaged giver
While charitable fraud is sure to leave a bad taste in your mouth, it should not stop you from giving to the causes and communities that desperately need your support.
Rather than shy away from potential risks, promote yourself as an empowered and engaged giver. Ask lots of questions, poke friendly holes and develop relationships with the individuals running these organizations. You’ll likely find that you strengthen your relationships and commitment along the way.
ALINE Wealth is a group of investment professionals registered with Hightower Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and with Hightower Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor with the SEC. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC; advisory services are offered through Hightower Advisors, LLC.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS®, is the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of ALINE Wealth, a wealth management firm that specializes in providing clients with financial planning advice for every stage of their lives. Along with Peter’s deep financial wisdom, he adds considerable acumen in philanthropy, helping clients navigate family trusts, institutions, and nonprofits.
-
-
5 Easy Weatherproofing Projects That Help Prevent Damage and Save on Insurance
Protect your home from storms and water damage with these simple weatherproofing upgrades — some may help reduce your home insurance premium.
By Paige Cerulli
-
If Trump Fires Jerome Powell, What Happens To Savings and Mortgage Rates?
President Donald Trump expressed his desire to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell. If the president is successful, how would it impact your savings accounts?
By Sean Jackson
-
What Happens To Mortgage and Savings Rates If Trump Fires Jerome Powell?
President Donald Trump expressed his desire to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell. If the president is successful, how would it impact your savings accounts?
By Sean Jackson
-
What to Stock Up On (and What to Skip) Before Tariffs Raise Prices
With tariffs set to return on July 8, 2025, prices on everything from appliances to clothing could rise. Learn what to buy now, what to skip and how to protect your budget.
By Laura Gariepy
-
Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free
The U.S. is experiencing an outbreak of measles and is on track to have the most whooping cough cases since 1948; these vaccines Medicare covers for free can keep you safe.
By Donna LeValley
-
Why You Need a Trusted Contact for Your Brokerage
Your brokerage or bank needs someone to reach out to if it's concerned you're experiencing fraud or cognitive decline. That's where a trusted contact can help.
By John Waggoner
-
Four Takeaways From Filing Your Taxes to Boost Your Financial Future
Now that another tax season is in the rearview mirror for most of us, what lessons can you take from what you learned about your finances to plan for the future?
By Kate Winget
-
What Claims Adjusters Are Thinking vs What They're Saying
After a natural disaster, few of us are at our best, but here's what to keep in mind when you're interacting with your insurance company's claims adjuster.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS
-
Looking to Make a Job Change? How to Stand Out Like a Pro
To make a strong first impression in interviews or when networking, skip your job title and work history and use an opening gambit that highlights your talents.
By Anne deBruin Sample, CEO
-
Customer Services are Strained at the SSA. You Should Plan Around These Federal Holidays
If you have a question or need information from a federal agency, check the federal holiday schedule to make sure you get your business done before they close.
By Donna LeValley