Performance Fee Recognition: Strategies for Asset Management Firms

Accurately recognizing these fees can be challenging, particularly in light of IFRS 15 guidelines.

A trading graph floats about an open robot hand.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
By
published
inFeatures

In the asset management industry, performance fees play an important role in aligning fund managers' and investors' interests. However, accurately recognizing these fees can be challenging, particularly in light of the International Financial Reporting Standard 15 guidelines.

In this article, I will explore the intricacies of performance fee recognition under IFRS 15 and discuss how asset management firms can stay compliant and enhance their financial reporting transparency.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
Finance Controller

Manoj Kumar Vandanapu is a Finance Controller at UBS, with expertise in corporate financial reporting and finance transformations.

Latest