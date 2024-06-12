The Strategic Importance of a Unique Internal Control Framework

Implementing an innovative ICF can transform your corporate governance, driving significant business value.

A woman in a business suit shows a man in a business suit numbers on a tablet while they sit at a conference table.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
By
published

In today’s complex corporate world, robust internal control frameworks are crucial for ensuring effective governance, risk management and operational efficiency. An internal control framework (ICF) not only addresses traditional risks but also enhances compliance and mitigates fraud, while improving financial reporting accuracy.

Below, I will explore how an ICF transforms corporate governance and drives business value, as well as how your company can develop and implement one tailored to your business processes.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
Manoj Kumar Vandanapu
Finance Controller

Manoj Kumar Vandanapu is a Finance Controller at UBS, with expertise in corporate financial reporting and finance transformations.

Latest