What Investors Should Keep in Mind This Election Season

Don’t let the political fearmongering derail you from your financial plan.

(Image credit: Getty)
Mario Hernandez
By
published

As the presidential election season ramps up, we will all be overwhelmed with political ads telling us why one candidate is better or worse for our economy and our country. 

Clients have recently been asking how the election will affect the markets and, more specifically, their portfolio.



Disclaimer

The opinions expressed herein are not meant to provide investment advice or serve as a prediction for future stock market performance. We recommend everyone consult with a financial professional for advice related to their own individual financial situation or plan. Investing carries an inherent element of risk and it is possible to lose money. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Principal

Mario R. Hernandez, CFP® Principal, Longevity Wealth Management 

