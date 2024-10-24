UPS Stock Sails Higher After Q3 Earnings. Here's Why
UPS stock is rallying Thursday after the logistic giant said solid domestic delivery volume boosted earnings and revenue in the third quarter.
United Parcel Service (UPS) stock is comfortably higher in Thursday's session after the international logistics giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its third quarter.
In the three months ended September 30, UPS reported a 5.6% year-over-year increase in revenue to $22.2 billion, thanks in part to a 5.8% jump in revenue and a 6.5% rise in average daily volume for its U.S. domestic segment. The company said earnings per share (EPS) were up 12.1% from the year-ago period to $1.76.
"After a challenging 18-month period, our company returned to revenue and profit growth," said UPS CEO Carol Tomé in a statement. "Peak season is nearly upon us, and we are ready to deliver another successful holiday season and continue the progress we demonstrated in the third quarter."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results came in higher than the $22.1 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.63 per share that analysts were anticipating, according to CNBC.
UPS also updated its full-year outlook to reflect its performance in the third quarter and its recently completed disposition of Coyote Logistics. It now anticipates revenue of approximately $91.1 billion for all of 2024, down from its previous forecast for revenue of $93 billion. Operating margin is expected to arrive at 9.6% vs the 9.4% it guided for in its Q2 report.
Is UPS stock a buy, sell or hold?
UPS has vastly underperformed the broader market in 2024. The large-cap stock is down 13% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's 23% gain.
But Wall Street is betting on a quick turnaround for the industrial stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for UPS stock is $145.17, representing implied upside of more than 5% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Bernstein analyst David Vernon is one of those with an Outperform (Buy) rating on UPS. In an October 21 note, Vernon wrote that the company has enough growth potential to warrant the bullish outlook. Additionally, its fat 5% dividend yield "is worth more in a falling rate environment."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
IBM Stock Takes a Rare Tumble After Earnings: What to Know
IBM stock is chipping away at its impressive year-to-date return after a Q3 revenue miss, but one analyst isn't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Tesla Stock a Buy After Blowout Earnings?
Tesla stock is rallying after the EV maker's Q3 profits topped estimates and CEO Elon Musk gave an upbeat outlook for next year's deliveries. Here's what Wall Street is saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
IBM Stock Takes a Rare Tumble After Earnings: What to Know
IBM stock is chipping away at its impressive year-to-date return after a Q3 revenue miss, but one analyst isn't worried. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Tesla Stock a Buy After Blowout Earnings?
Tesla stock is rallying after the EV maker's Q3 profits topped estimates and CEO Elon Musk gave an upbeat outlook for next year's deliveries. Here's what Wall Street is saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is a Roth Conversion Right for You Before the Election?
If you’re concerned about possible tax policy changes after the next president takes office, you might want to consider a Roth conversion now.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
How Can Your Investments Act as Your Financial Safety Net?
A securities-backed line of credit (SBLOC) lets you borrow against your investments without forfeiting their growth potential.
By Rich Guerrini Published
-
Seven Financial Mistakes to Avoid in Divorce
From overlooking hidden assets to scary tax surprises, help protect your financial future by steering clear of these common pitfalls during the divorce process.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
How an Irrevocable Trust Could Pay for Education
An education trust can be set up for one person or multiple people, and the trust maker decides how the money should be used and at what age.
By Denise McClain, JD, CPA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Mixed Earnings, Election Worries Weigh on Equities
A mixed batch of corporate reports and rising election anxiety led to another down day for stocks.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Coca-Cola Stock Is Lower Despite Its Earnings Beat. Here's Why
Coca-Cola stock is lower Wednesday even after the soft drink maker reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue. Here's what Wall Street has to say.
By Joey Solitro Published