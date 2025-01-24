Twilio Stock Soars on Strong Profit Forecasts: What to Know
Twilio stock is one of the best-performing stocks Friday after the tech company revealed its three-year profit forecast at an investor event.
Twilio (TWLO) stock soared out of the gate Friday after the cloud communications company announced its financial targets for fiscal years 2025 to 2027 at its Investor Day.
Among the financial targets Twilio provided in its presentation was achieving a 21% to 22% adjusted operating margin for fiscal year 2027, well ahead of analysts' expectations of 19.7%, and generating $3 billion in free cash flow from 2025 to 2027, ahead of expectations of $2.8 billion, according to CNBC.
"If we execute well in 2025, I think we write our own story from 2026 on," CEO Khozema Shipchandler told CNBC.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Twilio also provided its guidance for fiscal year 2025 in the presentation. It expects to achieve revenue growth in the range of 7% to 8%, $825 million to $850 million in operating profit and $825 million to $850 in free cash flow. The revenue forecast arrived in line with analysts' expectations, while operating profit and free cash flow came in ahead of the $814 million and $808 million, respectively, that Wall Street is anticipating.
Here's Kiplinger contributor Will Ashworth explaining why free cash flow is such an important metric for investors to track: "If a company generates more cash than it needs to run its business, it can do a number of useful things with it, such as pay dividends, buy back its stock, acquire other companies, expand its business and knock out its debts."
Is Twilio stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is bullish on the tech stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average recommendation among the 31 analysts following the stock that it tracks is a Buy.
However, analysts' price targets have had a tough time keeping up with TWLO's surging stock price.
Indeed, the large-cap stock is up more than 22% today, pushing its year-to-date gain to over 27%. The average analyst price target of $117.20 represents a discount of more than 15% to current levels.
Financial services firm Oppenheimer is one of the more bullish outfits on TWLO stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a $160 price target.
"We come away from Twilio's Investor Day positive on its direction and more confident in its ability to accelerate growth," says Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron.
"While management's vision isn't completely new," the analyst wrote, "its actions (integration of Segment with communications, more automation, AI [artificial intelligence] enhancements, organizational realignment) are bringing the vision to reality, at a time when the need for an efficient and compelling omnichannel customer and contextually enhanced experience is rising."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Novo Nordisk Stock Surges On Weight Loss Drug Data and Analysts Say It's Still a Buy
Novo Nordisk stock is paring its year-over-year deficit on positive early stage trial results for the company's new weight loss drug. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Verizon Sails to the Top of the Dow After Earnings Beat: What to Know
Verizon stock is one of the best Dow Jones stocks Friday after the telecommunications giant beat estimates for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Novo Nordisk Stock Surges On Weight Loss Drug Data and Analysts Say It's Still a Buy
Novo Nordisk stock is paring its year-over-year deficit on positive early stage trial results for the company's new weight loss drug. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Verizon Sails to the Top of the Dow After Earnings Beat: What to Know
Verizon stock is one of the best Dow Jones stocks Friday after the telecommunications giant beat estimates for its fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What American Express' Latest Dividend Hike Means for Investors
In addition to an earnings beat, American Express disclosed a 17% increase to its quarterly dividend. Here's what that means for the Dow Jones stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Secure Your Retirement Paycheck: The Power of Three Buckets
Putting all of your nest egg in one basket is risky. Try putting it in three buckets for short-term, medium-term and long-term needs instead.
By Pete Tychsen, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Five Reasons You Might Hate Your Insurance Company (and Why You Shouldn't)
Stories about insurance companies letting down their customers are easy to come by, but there's another side to many of those stories.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 408 Points as Trump Answers Davos Questions
Tech stocks surged late and the S&P 500 established its first new all-time closing high of 2025.
By David Dittman Published
-
EA Stock Crashes on Earnings Warning. Should Investors Be Worried?
EA stock is spiraling Thursday after video game maker Electronic Arts released preliminary quarterly numbers and lowered its full-year bookings guidance.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is GE Aerospace Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
GE Aerospace stock is higher Thursday after the industrial firm topped analysts' fourth-quarter expectations and issued a strong full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published