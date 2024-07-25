Is Chipotle Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Chipotle stock is extending its recent slide despite a Q2 earnings beat, leaving some folks to wonder if it's still a buy. Here's what you need to know.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock jumped more than 5% in Wednesday's extended session after the burrito chain beat top- and bottom-line expectations in its second-quarter earnings report. However, shares quickly fell into the negative territory at the start of Thursday's session.
In the three months ended June 30, Chipotle said revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $3 billion, driven by new restaurant openings, a nearly 9% jump in restaurant traffic, and an 11% rise in comparable-restaurant sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 36% from the year-ago period to 34 cents.
"The second quarter was outstanding as successful brand marketing, including the return of Chicken Al Pastor, drove strong demand to our restaurants," Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "Our focus and training around throughput paid off as we were able to meet the stronger demand trends with terrific service and speed driving over 8% transaction growth in the quarter."
The results exceeded analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of 32 cents per share, according to CNBC.
As a result of its performance in the first half of the year, Chipotle reiterated its full-year outlook. It continues to anticipate comparable-restaurant sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits and expects to open between 285 and 315 new restaurants.
Is Chipotle stock a buy, sell or hold?
Chipotle stock had a strong start to 2024 and was up nearly 50% for the year to date through June 18. However, shares have been in a slump since Chipotle underwent a 50-to-1 stock split.
Still, analysts remain bullish on the consumer discretionary stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for CMG stock is $63.71, representing an upside of more than 25% from current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Stifel is one of the more bullish outfits on CMG stock with a Buy rating and $70 price target.
"We believe the brand can continue to drive sales momentum utilizing new menu news, digital engagement and ongoing operational improvements," Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull said in a note following Chipotle's earnings release.
The analyst adds that Chipotle "has a considerable runway for new unit development" thanks to its Chipotlane drive-thru format that's "anticipated to reach a more meaningful percentage of the total footprint over the next few years, which should drive healthy margin expansion."
Stifel's $70 price target represents sits nearly 40% above where CMG stock is currently trading.
