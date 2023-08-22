Lowe’s Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates As Sales Decline Slightly

Online shoppers, contractors and other professionals in the home improvement space drove a strong recovery in the spring for Lowe’s (LOW), propelling the retailer to a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter .

"Our investments in our Total Home strategy continued to drive growth across Pro and online this quarter. And we are excited by our recent launch of same-day delivery nationwide and the expansion of our rural merchandising framework to roughly 300 stores," Lowe’s CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a statement commenting on the results.

For the quarter ended Aug. 4, Lowe’s reported sales down 0.9% to $24.96 billion and diluted earnings per share down 2.4% to $4.56. Both of these beat analysts’ expectations and were helped by comparable-store sales declining just 1.6% compared with expectations of a 2.6% decline.

Lowe’s said the strong sales growth was partially offset by lumber deflation and lower do-it-yourself discretionary demand.

The company remains “confident in the mid- to long-term outlook for the home improvement industry,” Ellison said.

Strong consumer spending

The company reiterated its full-year outlook for 2023 on the back of the strong performance in the first half. Lowe’s forecast total sales of approximately $87 billion to $89 billion for the full year and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $13.20 to $13.60. It expects full-year comparable-store sales to decline, however, by 2% to 4% compared to the prior year.

Lowe’s declared its quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share last week, which is payable on Nov. 8 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 25.

Home Depot, the world's largest operator in the home improvement sector, told a similar story of strong consumer spending in its second-quarter results posted last week, as Kiplinger previously reported . The company reported better-than-expected earnings of $4.65 per share on $42.9 billion in revenue while reiterating its full-year guidance and announcing a $15 billion stock buyback program.

"While there was strength in categories associated with smaller projects, we did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories," said Ted Decker, Home Depot CEO, in announcing the results. "We remain very positive on the medium-to-long term outlook for home improvement and our ability to grow share in a large and fragmented market."