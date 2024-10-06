Farewell Paper I-Bonds: Savings Bonds Are Going Online-Only

Since 2012, when banks stopped selling paper savings bonds, buyers have been limited to making their purchases electronically, with one exception: You could buy up to $5,000 in paper series I savings bonds (I-bonds) with your IRS tax refund each year.

But starting January 1, 2025, that option will no longer be available.

Why are paper I-bonds being ditched?

The Tax Time Savings Bonds (TTSB) program was launched in 2010 to give tax filers the ability to buy paper I-bonds using their tax refunds. However, on average, only 35,000 people used this program to buy paper bonds each year, according to the IRS.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

That represented just 0.03% of all tax filers, and less than 10% of I-bond purchasers. The IRS says that running the program is costly and mailing paper bonds leaves them open to fraud, theft, loss and delays.

Can I still buy paper I-bonds if I haven’t filed my 2023 tax return yet?

Before the program ends, there’s still a chance to buy paper I-bonds if you received an extension to file your 2023 tax return with a deadline of October 15, 2024.

You’ll need to fill in IRS Form 8888, and your bonds will be mailed to you once your tax return has been processed.

What should I do with my existing paper I-bond(s)?

While there’s no obligation to do so, you can convert paper I-bonds to electronic bonds using TreasuryDirect. It’s free to do, and you’ll need to set up an account if you don’t already have one.

Be warned, however: TreasuryDirect can be hard to navigate. And if you’re not ready to go electronic, you can hold onto your paper I-bonds until you’re ready to cash them.

Should I buy electronic I-bonds in future?

At TreasuryDirect.gov, you can buy up to $10,000 in electronic I-bonds each year, and also $5,000 in I-bonds if you use your tax return to buy them. Bonds issued from May through October 2024 have a composite yield of 4.28%, including a fixed rate of 1.3% and an inflation rate (which adjusts every six months) of 1.48%.

In November, the Treasury Department will set a new semiannual inflation rate based on the consumer price index, as well as a fixed rate for bonds issued from November 2024 through April 2025.

While rates may not compare especially well to the best high-yield savings accounts and the best CD rates, which are giving returns over 5%, bonds are still considered a stable and low-risk option for growth.

Note: A version of this item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.