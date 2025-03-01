Exceptional Returns With Hybrid Investing

Internal + External Investing

The investments we make on behalf of our clients fall into two categories: Those our internal investment team manages directly and those we allocate to outside managers. Most investment managers employ only one of these strategies, which makes our dual approach relatively uncommon—enough so that we gave it our own name: Hybrid architecture.

Equities, fixed income, and real estate are the three major asset classes directly managed by Whittier Trust ’s investment team. For one other major asset class — alternatives — we allocate to external managers. The alternatives asset class includes private equity, venture capital, private debt and hedge funds.

“We know that this internal-external distinction can seem abstract,” says Sam Kendrick , Whittier Vice President and Portfolio Manager, “But it perfectly embodies Whittier’s unique history and client-centric approach. We’ve been in the multi-family-office business since 1989, and we’ve continuously evolved our structure to find the approach that gets the best result for our clients. We used to outsource the management of stocks and bonds—stocks to mutual funds, and bonds to brokers. But after years of analysis, we felt confident we could beat Wall Street’s returns, especially on an after-tax basis. We moved the management of stocks and bonds in-house. Since doing that, we haven’t looked back.”

Custom Solutions for UHNWI Clients

One of the primary reasons outsourcing equity management can lead to worse results is that it limits the ability to customize investment exposure around clients’ unique needs.

The investment products that Wall Street creates don’t cater to Whittier’s particular clients, who are interested in returns after taxes. “Wall Street products pursue the highest headline return possible to gather assets while ignoring the tax consequences,” Kendrick says. “This is because only a quarter of the U.S. stock market is owned by taxable investors. Unfortunately, the result is excessive turnover and capital gains, leading to lower after-tax returns.”

What’s more, in an equity mutual fund structure, investors have no control over the timing of gains. Capital gains are realized and distributed at the whim of other investors in the fund. This is unacceptable for most Whittier clients, who tend to have vastly different taxable incomes each year due to liquidity events and private investments . By investing in individual stocks for clients, rather than equity funds, we’re able to create dispersion: A few stocks will go up many multiples of the original investment while others go down. This allows us to sell losing stocks to offset gains while winning stocks can be donated to avoid capital gains entirely, all of which leads to an increase in after-tax returns.

Whether it’s low-basis, legacy stocks, or ownership interests in private businesses, many of our clients have meaningful existing exposures in specific companies and industries. Buying an equity mutual fund or ETF will indiscriminately add to existing concentrations, needlessly increasing risk. Actively managing portfolios of individual stocks allows us to strategize exposure to best suit each client’’ specific balance sheet.

Maximum Return on Fixed-Income Investments

The way the Whittier Trust team manages fixed income internally comes from knowing the goals of our clients and working backward. “Our clients want the maximum return from fixed income with minimal risk,” says Kendrick. “They don’t specifically want to own munis, treasuries, or preferreds.”

While most funds only buy one type of bond, regardless of the relative attractiveness to other types, our team looks for bonds that deliver the best returns for each client with their specific tax situation in mind. We analyze opportunities outside municipal bonds, factoring in the added tax to make apples-to-apples comparisons, and then choose the best investments . The result is a portfolio that’s not only higher returning but also more diversified.

Deep Experience with Real Estate

Whittier has been actively investing in real estate since our origin as a single-family office more than a century ago, and we use that expertise to buy individual buildings that our clients own directly. With ownership limited to Whittier clients, we have the control to build real estate portfolios on a deal-by-deal basis, diversifying by property type and geography according to clients’ needs. And because there is no fund structure and no outside investors, we decide when to sell based only on when is best for our clients.

Partnering on Alternative Investments

With Whittier’s successful record managing investments internally, the obvious question is why wouldn’t we keep everything in-house? Why allocate to outside managers for alternative investments? “The reason comes from our client-focused approach,” Kendrick explains. “Throughout our history, we’ve managed alternative investments in both ways, internally and externally, and the results for our clients have been better using external managers.”

Whittier’s scale allows us to meet with hundreds of outside managers a year—spanning hedge funds, private equity, and private debt—and select the best ones for our clients. These high-quality managers, selected from the most attractive alternative investment sub-asset classes, offer an impressive array of opportunities for diversification and above-market returns. Allocating to outside managers means we can be both broad and nimble in an asset class that is evolving and expanding, rather than internally managing alternatives, thereby restricting ourselves to only a handful of strategies and sub-asset classes. And because we don’t charge additional fees on alternatives, we continue to ensure that our incentives are aligned with our clients’.

It's the best of both worlds: With Whittier Trust ’s hybrid architecture, clients get customized, direct exposure to stocks, bonds, and real estate, as well as access to the best private equity, private debt, and hedge fund managers with no extra charges. It’s a structure that has evolved organically over time to best serve our clients’ needs.

“You reap higher returns because we can minimize taxes and eliminate layers of investment products and embedded costs,” Kendrick says. “Our clients get the kind of results you’d expect from the single-family office model of direct ownership, but with the scale advantages of a multi-family office. And as we continue to grow and learn about our clients, we’re always looking for new solutions that will further their goals.”