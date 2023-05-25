New Emissions Limits to be Introduced: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Emissions limits are still many years away but there is doubt whether industries will be ready.
The way businesses and industries are regulated affects people and the economy. So our hugely experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest regulatory developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You will get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many of the forecasts online a few days afterward. Here’s the latest…
New emissions limits for fossil fuel-fired power plants are on the way.
The centerpiece of the Biden administration’s proposal is technology — specifically, carbon capture and storage, which is one of many ways regulators say that utilities can meet new emissions targets for gas and coal-fired power plants.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The Environmental Protection Agency also includes “co-firing” on its list of ways for power plants to comply. This basically involves burning a cleaner fuel alongside the main one, such as natural gas with coal, or hydrogen with natural gas.
Initial requirements would not kick in until 2030 for coal-fired power plants and 2032 for natural-gas plants and would vary based on several factors, including the size of a plant, how often it runs, its expected lifespan and whether it is new or existing.
Will plants be able to meet these targets?
The goal is to give tech time to catch up with the administration’s goals. But it’s still unclear whether carbon capture and green hydrogen will be ready when that time comes. For example, only two commercial coal power plants now supplying the U.S. grid employ carbon-capture tech. No gas-powered ones do.
Critics say the rules would increase electricity costs and hurt grid reliability by forcing more retirements of dispatchable grid resources — those that can more easily adjust their power output based on consumer demand, which includes gas and coal.
The Biden administration expects retail electricity prices to increase by 0.2% by 2035, fueled by utilities spending at least $10 billion to meet the proposed requirements. Also unclear: whether these regs could survive the inevitable legal challenge.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1923, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.
-
-
Two Paths to Reliable Retirement Income in Volatile Times
Indexed insurance policies and REIT preferred stock are options that focus on defense but still score financial points even if the markets are down.
By Aaron Gaines • Published
-
Biden Reelection Bid Far From Sure Bet: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Biden Reelection Bid Far From Sure Bet: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Shortages Galore Threaten Ability to Power, Heat and Cool Our Homes: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Shortages of transformers, heat pumps and air conditioning units are threatening our ability to power, heat and cool our homes.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Safety Rights for Key California Workers Could Be Tightened: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Safety Rights for Key California Workers Could Be Tightened: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Car Makers Look To Cut the Cost of Recalls: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Kiplinger Economic Forecasts Faulty software costs car manufacturers $500m in recalls. What are they turning to and what could that mean for you?
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Tablet Sales Slump After Pandemic Surge: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Tablet sales slump after the pandemic surge, but it’s not all bad news for the sector: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Letter Editors • Published
-
White House Probes Tracking Tech That Monitors Workers’ Productivity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts White House probes tracking tech that monitors workers’ productivity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Is the Dollar’s Role as the Top Currency Safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Is the dollar’s role as the top currency safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Consumers Won't Cut Mobile, Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumers Won't Cut Back on Mobile or Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By John Miley • Published
-
Courts to Rule on Agency Powers: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The scope of agency power is under the spotlight in cases in the Supreme and Federal Courts: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Letter Editors • Published