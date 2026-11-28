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To help you understand the trends surrounding business and technology and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.) You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here's the latest…
Imagine an artificial digital coworker, or teams of them, working 24/7 to complete complex work projects. These digital tools are vastly faster and cheaper than humans, let small teams go toe-to-toe with far bigger competitors, and give professionals access to technical expertise far outside their skill sets.
That’s the vision of artificial intelligence agents, tools that take on complex, multistep tasks after a person describes a project, outcome or goal. The potential is huge, but the road to get there will be rocky.
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Agents pose the ultimate promise and peril of artificial intelligence. The highly autonomous, intelligent software programs are a major reason AI could supercharge productivity and boost economic growth. But agents are also stoking concern about catastrophic cyber events and other harms. Swarms of highly capable autonomous agents will need robust guardrails and security as they infiltrate the inner workings of company data and descend upon the open web.
Agents learn, reason and can proactively do work, a key distinction from widely used chatbots, which generate some type of content after a user tells it to do something. Agents go out and do things on their own, even if they are given vague instructions to start with.
The leading firms building this advanced AI are Anthropic and OpenAI. Both have systems that are widely used to automate computer coding, the top use of agentic AI, which is already paying off.
A major technical breakthrough is that agents can take control of a computer and access files, connect to apps and surf the web. Agents can use technical protocols to interact with files or apps, as well as visual reasoning to understand the pixels on the screen to operate a virtual mouse and keyboard.
The tools have memories of past tasks and the context of the entire company, working 24/7 in the background. Humans set the parameters of what agents can and can’t do, and alerts are sent when their approval is needed for something. A running log of what’s happening shows each step and allows users to keep a record of the process the agents used. The tech is powered by ever-improving large language models from Anthropic and OpenAI, as well as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and SpaceX.
Agents are just getting started
It’s still early days for adoption, but a flurry of services are rolling out. Google launched a universal Gemini agent for the workplace in early October. In late September, Microsoft launched Autopilot, a "proactive and long-running agent built for enterprise." There’s also a new crop of personal agents designed to help professionals and small businesses, including Claude Duet, OpenAI Dots and Meta’s Muse, which act as always-on personal assistants of sorts. Muse has free and paid plans. Duet starts at $20 monthly. Dots starts at $100 monthly.
What exactly do agents do?
Well, agents can do most of what a human on a computer can do and more.
Agents can locate and organize files, generate regular reports, produce polished slideshows, build online apps, analyze data, fetch online research and discover security flaws. They can send emails, fill out online forms and flag obscure spreadsheet errors. Agents connect to thousands of software applications, such as Slack, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Zoom, DocuSign, Shopify and LinkedIn.
Agents vastly speed up software development by catching and fixing bugs, reviewing code, building new features and migrating code from one system to another. Since Anthropic launched Claude Code in May 2025, adoption among software developers has taken off. The AI company highlights case studies of agents generating code 20 times faster than a person could manually write it, building and deploying apps in minutes and completing code migration in weeks instead of months.
Agents are also used in customer service, marketing, sales, finance, e-commerce, insurance and more. Salesforce’s tool can analyze sales leads, highlight top accounts and draft closing pitches. Travelers uses agentic voice AI to handle its insurance claims. Wayfair tags and categorizes millions of products on its online store. eSentire, a cybersecurity vendor, reduced threat analysis from five hours to seven minutes. Novo Nordisk automated lengthy clinical study reports, saving weeks of time.
Agents can process complicated energy permits and streamline nonprofit reporting.
AI company examples of what to tell a personal agent:
For my Thursday board meeting, search my emails and documents for budget discussions, Q3 performance data, and board questions sent ahead of time. Create a one-page brief: decisions they expect, questions raised in advance, key numbers needed, topics requiring more input.
I'm underwater. What do I need to pay attention to from my email, calendar, news, etc. Can you take any of it off my plate?
Analyze this year’s sales, campaigns and social media, then make me a growth plan to meet my business goals for next year.
There is a growing list of uses that are seeing a solid return on investment, according to Gartner, a market research firm. These include automating parts orders for an industrial service provider, reviewing medical claims for a health care company and checking insurance claims for workers’ compensation
Many specific tools are being launched by major software vendors. LinkedIn’s Hiring Assistant finds candidates, Amazon’s Seller Assistant helps with pricing and inventory, Intuit’s QuickBooks AI tracks budgets and runs payroll and Shopify’s Sidekick provides detailed analytics.
Successful AI agent adoption will face challenges
The near-magical promise of AI autonomously doing work will face the blunt reality of any major IT transition. The top hurdles to adoption include cost, data issues, security and trust.
It will often be hard to integrate agents into the business processes and IT systems used today.
Leading AI companies, tech analysts and consultants highlight a long list of to-dos to prepare a business for agents, including costly data modernization, upskilling workforces and creating clear governance policies. A lingering challenge is that legacy IT systems used today fragment or silo data, causing even powerful agentic systems to stall or misfire.
Cybersecurity needs to be fortified, including by identifying and authenticating all agents. Risk management is the real constraint, according to market research firm Forrester. "Agents can impersonate each other and escalate privileges because nonhuman identity is still a mess," says a Forrester post. "Their populations grow faster than anyone can keep track of, and when coordination breaks, a small misjudgment becomes an outage."
And that’s not all. Employee resistance is cited as a top barrier to adoption, especially among smaller companies. So in addition to upgrading IT and data, organizations "will also need to unify their workforce behind the transformation of work, generating buy-in and enthusiasm rather than skepticism and reluctance," said Jim Rowan, Deloitte U.S.’s head of AI, in an Anthropic report last year.
How to get started: Tips for businesses
Some advice to get started is to start small and scale up, use agents in software that you already pay for and closely track the results they generate. For small companies or individuals, Muse, Duet or Dots are good options to test.
Agentic AI runs up costs far faster than using a chatbot, so monitoring AI usage is an absolute imperative. The good news is that it’s getting easier to find savings, such as by switching to cheaper AI models when the most expensive products aren’t required for the task.
Expect more pressure to race ahead as customers, suppliers and competitors increasingly use the tech. Also note that tech analysts warn against unrealistic expectations. Above all, make sure to retain human judgment in how your business is run.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up and make the most of your investments and your money.Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
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John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers AI, technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited email newsletters.
He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.