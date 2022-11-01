Kiplinger Presents: Taking the First Steps to Achieve Your Business and Financial Potential

Serial entrepreneur and visionary Ben Lytle is swapping the boardroom for the interview chair in this exclusive discussion, in the first of our brand new live series, In Conversation with The Week and Kiplinger.

He's one of the most successful and influential businessmen in the US, with five successful companies, a leading health organization in the top 30 of the Fortune 500, and founder of the world's 7th largest insurance broker.

This session, hosted by Jim Patterson, Managing Editor of The Kiplinger Letter will include:

Why and how the pace of life will become more turbulent for individuals and families

How to take the first steps to achieve your business and financial potential and accelerate wisdom

How the forces of change will create a better world – a “New Reality” -- by breaking down the one we know, and usher in a brave new world of advanced technology from both a professional and personal standpoint.

Successful techniques to discard potential-limiting mindsets and wasteful habits

How these changes will affect our lives and how to act now to adapt and future proof your business, professional and family life

Ben's story is truly inspiring. He's just one of many fascinating speakers we'll be bringing to you in this new series.

Register free now (link URL) to reserve your place to hear from one of the most in-demand entrepreneurs of today through our live virtual event platform. Plus, you'll have the chance to submit your questions to Ben throughout the event and hear answers unscripted.