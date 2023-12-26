Why You Can't Get The Newest Apple Watch Anymore

If you unwrapped a new Apple Watch for Christmas, consider yourself lucky: Apple is now banned from importing their latest watch offering into the United States after a patent dispute.

Masimo, a technology company, submitted a complaint about the blood oxygen sensor used in the latest Apple Watch. Subsequently, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that Apple was in violation and said the company could no longer import the product into the United States.

Apple referred Kiplinger to a full statement given to 9to5Mac, which said the company "work[s] tirelessly to create products and services that meaningfully impact users' lives."

"We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible," the Apple statement said.

The products in question are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch SE does not include the blood oxygen sensing technology, and therefore is still being sold as usual. Service and repairs of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also still be doable through Apple, according to 9to5Mac.

The watches are no longer available directly through Apple in the United States. However, it's possible you can still snag one from third-party sellers like Amazon and Best Buy, which will sell until they run out of the product.

After the ITC decision, the ball went to President Joe Biden's court. The administration had a review period in which they could veto the ruling, but they declined to. That review period ended December 25.

Apple appealed the ban decision on Tuesday, Reuters reported, and filed an emergency request to stop the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The company's actions now puts onus on U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which, according to Reuters, will make a decision about it on January 12.

In the meantime, Apple stock has been slightly slipping this week, against an otherwise festive week for the stock market.

TechRadar called the Series 9 "the best Apple Watch for most people," particularly citing the new everyday feature of the Double Tap. Blood oxygen levels can be a helpful indicator of health and fitness, to monitor illness and while working out. Many readers will recall an increased demand for blood oxygen monitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the levels could help catch emergency situations.