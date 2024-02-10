More Woes for Anheuser-Busch as a Strike Looms: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand what is going on in business and employment matters, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

Drinkers of Anheuser-Busch beers may want to stock up very soon. A looming strike threatens to shutter its U.S. breweries later this month. Represented by the Teamsters union, 5,000 workers at 12 company breweries say they will strike at the end of February unless they get pay hikes, more job security and better retirement benefits.

99% of the workforce recently voted in favor of a strike authorization if there’s no deal when their contract expires on February 29. The brewer makes Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Hoegaarden and others.

The employment contract fight is the first that Anheuser-Busch will have to face with Teamsters president Sean O’Brien, who was elected in 2021. He led the union in securing a record contract gain at UPS last year, amid threats of a massive strike. Anheuser-Busch’s parent company, AB InBev, is keen to avoid a strike, after the boycotts it faced last year that caused its sales of Bud Light to slump significantly. The company doesn’t want anything to disrupt its robust profits in recent quarters.

