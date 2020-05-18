The IRS is Now Taking Phone Calls About Stimulus Checks (But Service is Limited)

You can finally talk to an IRS representative on the phone if you have stimulus check questions.

If you still have questions about your stimulus check (a.k.a., economic impact payment), you might actually be able to talk to an IRS representative now. The tax agency announced that it's starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives to answer some of the most common questions about stimulus payments. However, telephone assistance and other services will remain limited as the IRS continues to deal with staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (They plan to bring back additional representatives as state and local government advisories permit.) The announcement didn't say whether IRS phone representatives will be able to answer questions about individual stimulus check situations.

To get talk with an IRS representative, call the economic impact payment information line at 800-919-9835. You'll have to work your way through a series of automated messages, but the IRS says that people who need additional assistance at the conclusion of the messages will have the option of talking to a phone representative.

Check the IRS "Get My Payment" Portal First

Before calling the IRS, you should first use the "Get My Payment" portal at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to check the status of your payment. The portal is frequently updated as the IRS continues to process the remaining payments for delivery. (For more information about the portal, see Where's My Stimulus Check? Use the IRS's "Get My Payment" Portal to Get an Answer.)

If you're eligible for a stimulus payment, but you aren't required to file a tax return, the IRS has another online tool for non-filers where you can register for a payment. That tool can be found at irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here. (For more information about the non-filers tool, see How to Get a Stimulus Check if You Don't File a Tax Return.)