When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check?

The official government response is that people will start getting money in just a few weeks. But don't hold your breath waiting for that to happen.

The latest federal stimulus law to battle the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic authorizes the IRS to send out tax rebate payments to most people. Of course, everyone wants to know when they'll see the money.(Use our Stimulus Check Calculator to see how much you'll be getting.)

The IRS will move as fast as it can. Federal government officials say people for whom the government has bank account information could start seeing the funds directly deposited into their accounts around mid-April. And it's the hope that people without bank accounts on file will start seeing paper checks arrive in their mailbox two to three weeks later.

But don't be surprised if these time frames don't hold up. The last time IRS handled similar tax rebate payments was during the 2008 financial crisis, and it took a couple of months before people first saw the funds. Although technology has improved since then and more people will get the rebates via direct deposit than in 2008, the IRS is very short-staffed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

