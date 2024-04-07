What Time is the Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.3 billion, and everyone is looking for the winning numbers.
Are you one of those people who dreams of winning big in the Powerball lottery? The current estimated jackpot is a staggering $1.3 billion, which could instantly change lives.
Due to this, millions of people across the United States eagerly await the draw days. But do you know when the Powerball draw will take place and how much you can win? Read on.
Powerball drawing time
First things first, mark your calendars for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays because those are the Powerball drawing days. The draw happens at 10:59 p.m. ET, so the next drawing is tonight, April 6.
How much is a Powerball ticket?
A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Tickets are readily available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah don’t participate in Powerball.
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?
Different states pause Powerball ticket sales at different times. In most states, the Powerball cut-off time is an hour before the drawing. Check with your local lottery to ensure you don’t miss out on a chance to play.
Powerball prize today
Lottery jackpots are gaining a reputation for their enormous payouts, which often make the news. For instance, today's estimated Powerball jackpot is $1.3 billion. The advertised cash value of the jackpot changes with each draw, which adds to the excitement of the game.
If there is a winner tonight, the estimated payout is $608.9 million. Just last month, Mega Millions had a jackpot of $1.3 billion. However, it's important to remember that lottery winners will have to pay hefty federal taxes, and depending on the ticket purchase location, they may also have to pay some state taxes. (Some states won't tax your lottery winnings.)
Of course, we can't ignore the odds. Lately, massive Powerball jackpots have happened more often than you might think. Despite the odds of winning being one in 292.2 million, recent jackpot wins ranging from $2.04 billion to $1.765 billion show that the Powerball fortune seems to favor the hopeful.
