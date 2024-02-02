Tax Relief for Connecticut and Rhode Island Storm Victims

The IRS has granted federal tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms in parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island . The relief includes extensions for various tax payment and filing deadlines. Individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms now have until June 17 to meet certain tax obligations.

Tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding hit Providence County, Rhode Island from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2023. Providence County was declared a disaster area earlier this month, nearly four months after the severe storms. As a result, impacted residents can now finally apply for grants from FEMA to assist with temporary housing and home repairs.

The disaster declaration also means that Rhode Island businesses and residents impacted by the storm have until June 17, 2024, to meet various tax filing and payment deadlines originally due between Sept 10, 2023, and June 17, 2024.

Areas of Connecticut impacted by severe storms have also been declared disaster areas. Severe storms and flooding that began on Jan. 10, 2024, caused a partial dam break, which left thousands of residents without power. Affected businesses and residents in parts of Connecticut now have until June 17, 2024, to meet various tax deadlines originally due between Jan. 10, 2024, and June 17, 2024.

Rhode Island and Connecticut tax deadline extensions

As a result of the severe storms, the following federal tax deadlines for affected taxpayers in Rhode Island and Connecticut have been extended until June 17, 2024.

Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024

2023 quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Jan. 16, 2024, and estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, 2024

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30, 2024

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024

Eligible Rhode Island taxpayers also have until June 17, 2024, to meet the following deadlines.

2023 estimated income tax payments normally due on Sept. 15, 2023

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2023

Rhode Island and Connecticut storm-affected areas

In Rhode Island, only Providence County taxpayers are currently eligible for federal tax relief. Connecticut taxpayers who live or have businesses in New London County, including the Mohegan Tribal Nation and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation currently qualify for the IRS tax deadline extensions. However, additional areas might be added in the future. The IRS’s disaster relief page contains the most up-to-date list of qualifying counties.

What if you live outside of the designated disaster areas? If you live outside the federally designated disaster areas, but have records in an affected area that impact your ability to file your taxes, you should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227 to see if you qualify for relief.

Extended 2023 HSA contribution deadline

Qualifying Rhode Island and Connecticut taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas now have until June 17, 2024, to make contributions to 2023 health savings accounts (HSAs). Contributions for the 2023 tax year would normally have to be made by April 15, 2024. Just make sure to check the 2023 HSA contribution limits that apply to you.

Are Rhode Island and Connecticut state tax deadlines extended?

No state tax deadline extensions have been announced for Rhode Island or Connecticut. However, taxpayers affected by severe storms can reach out to the Rhode Island Department of Revenue or the Connecticut Department of Revenue to see if tax relief is available.