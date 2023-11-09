Income Tax Brackets for 2024 Are Set

Managing your finances in a tax-efficient way requires planning. Thankfully, the income tax brackets for 2024 have been released by the IRS, allowing you to start strategizing ahead of time for the upcoming year — despite it still being 2023.

New IRS tax brackets for 2024

Here are the inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2024. (Note: These brackets apply to federal income tax returns you would normally file in early 2025.) It's also essential to keep in mind that the associated tax rates remain the same (currently 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Just Released 2024 Tax Brackets: Single Filers and Married Couples Filing Jointly Tax Rate Taxable Income (Single) Taxable Income (Married Filing Jointly) 10% Not over $11,600 Not over $23,200 12% Over $11,600 but not over $47,150 Over $23,200 but not over $94,300 22% Over $47,150 but not over $100,525 Over $94,300 but not over $201,050 24% Over $100,525 but not over $191,950 Over $201,050 but not over $383,900 32% Over $191,950 but not over $243,725 Over $383,900 but not over $487,450 35% Over $243,725 but not over $609,350 Over $487,450 but not over $731,200 37% Over $609,350 Over $731,200

Swipe to scroll horizontally Just Released 2024 Tax Brackets: Married Couples Filing Separately and Head of Household Filers Tax Rate Taxable Income (Married Filing Separately) Taxable Income (Head of Household)) 10% Up to $11,600 Not over $16,550 12% Over $11,600 but not over $47,150 Over $16,550 but not over $63,100 22% Over $47,150 but not over $100,525 Over $63,100 but not over $100,500 24% Over $100,525 but not over $191,950 Over $100,500 but not over $191,950 32% Over $191,950 but not over $243,725 Over $191,950 but not over $243,700 35% Over $243,725 but not over $365,600 Over $243,700 but not over $609,350 37% Over $365,600 Over $609,350

It's also important to note that these income tax rates are marginal, meaning they only apply to the income within the relevant tax bracket range for your filing status.

For example, just because a married couple files a joint return with $100,000 of taxable income in 2024 and their total taxable income falls within the 22% bracket for joint filers, it doesn't mean they will pay $22,000 in tax. The 22% rate isn’t applied as a flat rate on the entire $100,000.

Instead, the 2024 tax brackets are tied to marginal tax rates. This means that the first $22,000 of income is taxed at a rate of 10%. The next portion of income, which is the amount between $22,000 and $89,450, is taxed at a rate of 12%. Finally, only the income exceeding $89,450 is taxed at a rate of 22%.

Do tax brackets go up with inflation?

One of the tax effects of high inflation is that it impacts the tax bracket ranges. This can be seen in the "width" of the 2024 brackets, which have become comparatively wider than before. (In this context, "width" refers to the difference between the lowest and highest dollar amounts in a tax bracket.)

Wider tax brackets play a role in preventing "bracket creep." Bracket expansion reduces the likelihood of you being pushed into a higher tax bracket if your income remains constant or grows at a slower rate than inflation.

Have wages and income kept up with inflation?

In recent years, on average, wages have generally increased. However, due to the pandemic, many workers' wages have only kept pace with inflation, which has, in recent years, hovered around a 40-year high.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , wages and salaries increased 4.7 percent for the 12-month period ending in June 2023 and 3.2 percent a year ago. Meanwhile, the August consumer price index (CPI) —the widely used measure of inflation — rose 3.7%.