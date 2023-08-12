The 2023 Maryland Tax-Free Week Is Here
The Maryland tax-free week can help you save money on back-to-school shopping. Here are the rules to know before you shop.
The 2023 Maryland tax-free week runs for seven full days. That’s longer than back-to-school tax holidays in most states, which typically only exempt items for two or three days. However, Maryland doesn’t include electronics or school supplies in its tax holiday like some other state sales tax holidays do. But there is still a lot of potential for savings.
Maryland tax-free week
Between August 13 and August 19, shoppers in Maryland won’t pay the state’s 6% sales tax on eligible purchases. That’s a savings of $6 on every $100 spent! But not all items qualify, and there are special rules you need to follow.
- Individual items must be priced at $100 or less to qualify.
- If an item costs more than $100, the entire amount is subject to sales tax (rather than just the amount over $100).
- Sets that contain taxable and tax-exempt items are fully taxable, regardless of the price.
- Only the first $40 of backpack purchases are tax-exempt.
What’s included in Maryland’s tax-free week
Maryland exempts certain clothing and footwear purchases from sales tax during the tax-free week. Here are some of the items you won’t pay sales tax on.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- Shoes and boots
- Belts
- Sweaters and shirts
- Jeans and slacks
- Undergarments and robes
Additionally, eligible items placed on layaway during the tax holiday are tax-exempt, even if the layaway purchase is completed after the tax holiday. Other types of clothing may qualify as tax-exempt in Maryland during the back-to-school event. Shoppers can contact the Maryland Comptroller’s office if they have questions.
Tax on clothes in Maryland
Maryland’s definition of eligible clothing and footwear excludes some items from the tax-free weekend. Accessories, including ties, headbands, jewelry and handbags, are still taxable. And even though belts are tax-exempt, belt buckles are still subject to sales tax when sold separately. That’s not all. You’ll also pay tax on the purchases listed below.
- Items used to make and repair clothing (for example, fabric and zippers) are still taxable.
- Clothing alterations (tailoring services) are taxable.
- Protective clothing items (for example, shoulder pads) are fully taxable.
Redeeming coupons during your shopping trip can help you save money, but there are rules for those, too. Manufacturer’s coupons that lower a qualifying item’s price to $100 or less won’t qualify the item for the tax holiday. But a retailer’s coupon (store coupon) that reduces a price to $100 or less may qualify the item as tax-exempt.
Maryland tax-free online sales
Online orders are included in Maryland’s tax-free week, which can help shoppers save even more money, especially considering Maryland has one of the highest gas taxes in the country. To buy tax-free online, all you need to do is order and pay for your items during the Maryland sales tax holiday.
Your order must be shipped or accepted for shipment during the sales tax holiday, too. This just means your order won’t qualify as tax-exempt if you request delayed shipment. Items do not need to be delivered to your home during the tax-free week to qualify.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
11 Great Places to Live in California
There's a little something for everyone and every kind of lifestyle in these places in California.
By Lisa Amand Published
-
Don’t Let Market Downturns Rain on Your Retirement Parade
Consider ‘timely investing’ vs. ‘time in the market’: Your lifestyle and retirement priorities dictate how you judiciously invest, rather than investment returns dictating your lifestyle.
By Barry H. Spencer, Registered Investment Adviser Published
-
Texas Tax-Free Weekend in 2023: Everything You Need to Know
Tax Holiday The 2023 Texas tax-free weekend can save you money on your back-to-school shopping. Here’s what you should know before you buy.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Guide for 2023
Tax Holiday The annual Massachusetts tax-free weekend is here. Here's everything you need to know to save the most money.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
When Claiming the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Doesn't Pay
Tax Credits A tax preparer arrested for $124 million in alleged fake employee retention tax credit claims highlights IRS concerns about the ERC.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Where Inflation is Causing Property Taxes to Increase the Most
Property Tax Some states are raising property tax rates to the maximum allowed by law. Is your state on the list?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
New Bill Would End California Military Pension Tax
Pension Taxes California fully taxes military retirement pay but a new bill would change that to provide tax relief to military retirees.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
These States Won’t Tax Your Mega Millions Jackpot
Lottery Taxes The $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has a winner. But there were plenty of other lower-tier prizes too. Will your state tax your payout?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax Benefits of Hiring Your Kids Plus IRS Rules to Follow
Tax Breaks Hiring your child can potentially lower your tax bill and help kids develop skills, but there are some rules you need to know — and follow.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
The 2023 Ohio Tax-Free Weekend
Tax Holiday The annual Ohio tax-free weekend can help you save on back-to-school shopping. Here’s how to save the most money.
By Katelyn Washington Published