Maine Tax Relief Granted Following Severe Storms

The IRS has granted Maine tax relief to areas of the state impacted by severe storms late last year. Affected taxpayers now have extended tax deadlines of June 17, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments. The tax deadline extension for Maine follows tax relief for Connecticut and Rhode Island , announced by the IRS earlier this year.

On Dec. 17, 2023, severe storms and high winds struck areas of Maine , resulting in more than half a million power outages and more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage. President Biden declared affected Maine counties as federal disaster areas last month.

“The President’s approval unlocks federal relief funds that will help hard-hit Maine communities and families move forward from last month’s storm,” Gov. Janet Mills said following the declaration.

Maine tax relief

Following President Biden’s declaration, the IRS announced Maine taxpayers affected by the severe storms now have until June 17, 2024, to file certain tax returns and make tax payments that were originally due from Dec. 17, 2023, through June 17, 2024. These extensions include (but might not be limited to) the following:

Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Jan. 16 and April 15, 2024.

normally due on Jan. 16 and April 15, 2024. Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and April 30, 2024.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15, 2024.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2024.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2024.

HSA and IRA contribution deadlines

Qualifying taxpayers also have until June 17, 2024, to contribute to their 2023 health savings accounts (HSAs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Contributions for these accounts were originally due on Tax Day, April 15, 2024. Taxpayers should check 2023 IRA and HSA contribution limits to avoid excess contributions, which can lead to tax penalties.

Areas affected by Maine storms

Taxpayers who live or have businesses in the below areas of Maine currently qualify for IRS tax relief. However, additional counties may be added to this list in the future. Information regarding the latest federally declared disaster areas can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief webpage .

Androscoggin and Franklin counties

Hancock, Kennebec, and Oxford counties

Penobscot and Piscataquis counties

Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties

The IRS will grant tax relief to qualified taxpayers automatically. However, taxpayers who live outside of the areas but qualify for relief (such as those with documents located in the above parishes) should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.

Is the Maine tax deadline extended

Maine has not announced any tax deadline extensions following the severe storms late last year. However, Maine grants an automatic six-month filing extension for individual income tax returns when taxpayers need more time. For more information or to see if additional relief is available, impacted residents should contact the Maine Department of Revenue .