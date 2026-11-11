IRS Just Raised the Child Tax Credit for 2027: See Your New Limit

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Claiming family tax credits is a must if you're eligible. Not only can family tax breaks lower your tax liability, but they might increase your refund.
But which credits you qualify for can change from year to year. The amounts of the credits can also change, since many are adjusted yearly for inflation.
For instance, the child tax credit has increased by $100 compared to last year, and that's not counting other family tax breaks. Here's what you can expect for the 2027 tax year (for income tax returns normally filed in early 2028). Read on.
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Note: Don't forget about state child tax credits. Currently, 17 states and the District of Columbia offer their own version of the child tax credit. Check your state's Department of Revenue website to see whether one is available to you.
IRS Adoption tax credit in 2027
The federal adoption tax credit for the 2027 tax year (taxes generally filed in 2028) is worth up to $18,250 (up from $17,670 last year).
The adoption credit might be used for qualified adoption expenses paid to adopt a child and as an exclusion from income for employer-provided adoption assistance. But you can't use the same qualifying expenses for both the credit and the exclusion.
The amount you can claim will also depend on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI).
For 2027, the credit phase-out begins at $273,680 and phases out completely at $313,680 or above.
Additionally, there are a few limitations, including a special needs exception.
The adoption tax credit is also partially refundable, allowing parents to claim up to $5,280 in credits.
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Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.