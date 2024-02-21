Save During Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday

Alabama holds a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday every year. During the holiday, shoppers can purchase certain items tax-free. However, exclusions apply, and some local Alabama governments might not participate. Here’s what you need to know to save the most money during the state’s severe weather tax-free weekend in 2024.

When is the Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday?

Alabama's tax holiday for severe weather preparedness is held the last full weekend in February. For 2024, the holiday runs from 12:01 AM Friday, Feb. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Feb. 25. Residents won’t pay Alabama’s 4% sales tax on eligible items but local taxes, which can reach as high as 7.5%, will still apply in areas that aren’t participating in the tax holiday this year.

Thankfully, most Alabama cities and counties have confirmed they will make eligible items tax-exempt for 2024. Shoppers can visit the Alabama Department of Revenue website for the most up-to-date list of participating local governments.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What’s included in Alabama’s severe weather sales tax holiday?

There are specific rules for what items qualify as tax-free during the February sales tax holiday, and even eligible items won’t qualify if they exceed a specified dollar amount. For example, portable generators will only be considered tax-free if the cost is $1,000 or less. So, even a generator with a price tag of $1,001 would be taxable.

The price-per-item limit is less generous for other eligible items. The items below must cost $60 or less to qualify for the Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday this year.

Batteries (including cell phone batteries)

Cell phone chargers

Bungee cords, rope, and Duct tape

Fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Artificial ice and ice packs

Emergency glow sticks and battery-powered radios and flashlights

Non-electric food storage containers and can openers

Materials specifically designed to protect windows (for example, plywood and plastic sheeting)

Purchase totals exceeding $60 still qualify as tax-exempt as long as no one item exceeds the $60 limit. Additionally, other items not listed above may qualify as tax-free during the tax holiday. Shoppers can contact the Alabama Sales and Use Tax Division for more information.