Medicare Recipients Can Now Use Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass
Amazon has changed its $5 RxPass prescription service to include Medicare beneficiaries.
For the many people who take recurring medications but find collecting them from the drugstore at best a chore and at worst a struggle, the rise of mail-order prescription services has been, quite simply, a lifesaver. And now, millions of Medicare users are being offered another service that can cut the cost and hassle of ordering meds: the RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy.
Launched a year ago, the RxPass is designed to provide lower-cost access to generic medicines that treat more than 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety and acid reflux. Subscribers can get as many eligible medications as they need, plus free home delivery and the ability to connect with a pharmacist 24/7, for a flat fee of $5 a month. Until recently, those with Medicare insurance plans were excluded from the service, but Amazon has now widened accessibility.
A Medicare beneficiary who takes at least one medication available through RxPass could save approximately $70 per year, and a beneficiary who takes two or more medications could save even more, Amazon said. And if all Medicare beneficiaries transitioned their eligible medications to RxPass, Medicare spending would be reduced by nearly $2 billion.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Amazon RxPass small print
While signing up to the scheme is straightforward using the Amazon Pharmacy website or app, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to be eligible to join. This currently costs $14.99 per month/$139 per year.
RxPass isn’t currently available to send medications to California, Texas and Washington, although Amazon Pharmacy is available in all of those states. And those with state-funded insurance such as Medicaid and CHIP are not eligible. If your prescription medication needs change, you can cancel the service at any time.
Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said: “Many common health conditions can be well-managed through consistent use of medicine and healthy lifestyle choices. Expanding RxPass to Medicare beneficiaries can help solve affordability and access challenges among a patient population who experiences high levels of chronic disease.”
If you’re eligible to join, it’s worth considering whether you’d benefit from using the RxPass. Don’t forget to factor in the cost of traveling to the drugstore to collect your prescription — and the time you’ll save by not having to wait in line.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charlotte comes to Kiplinger with more than two decades of experience in print and online journalism in the UK, with a focus on consumer rights, personal finance and law. She has worked for leading consumer rights organisation Which? and the UK government, and studied modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge.
-
-
You Can Now Open a 100-Year CD. But Should You?
With a 100-year CD, you could potentially leave millions to a charity or future generation.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Three Key Facts to Know About Your RMDs
If any of your retirement savings are in a tax-deferred account, then you will face required minimum distributions (RMDs). Not having a strategy could prove costly.
By Kevin Divecha, CRFA Published
-
You Can Now Open a 100-Year CD. But Should You?
With a 100-year CD, you could potentially leave millions to a charity or future generation.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Jewelry Can Be an Investment. Here's How to Find It
Kiplinger explains what to watch out for in jewelry to invest in, how to find the goods, and how to have some fun with jewelry investments.
By Lisa Amand Published
-
Weak July Jobs Report Signals Steep September Rate Cut: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report A marked slowdown in hiring and rising unemployment means the Fed might have to make steep cuts to interest rates soon.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sets Stage for Easing: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled it could pivot to lowering borrowing costs sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Turns 50: Protecting Your Plans
ERISA, which turns 50 this year, safeguards pensions and 401(k) plans. But it has limitations.
By Sandra Block Published
-
Car Insurance Rates Are Rising. Should You Switch Providers?
If you have auto insurance, you’ve probably considered changing car insurance companies at some point. When is it a good idea, and when should you stay put?
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Chase Ink Business Card Launches $1,200 to $2,460 Bonus Offer
This Chase Ink business card offers a 120,000 bonus point intro offer and choice perks. The Ink Preferred card also provides choice perks, like travel insurance.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Best Banks for Travelers
Banking The best banks for travelers cut the cost of trips at home and abroad, and come with handy perks for those on the go. Read on for our top two choices.
By Lisa Gerstner Published