I'm Retired With $2.2 Million Saved and Work 2 Retail Shifts a Week for Fun. My Young Colleague Just Got Her Hours Cut, and I Don't Need the Money. Should I Quit So She Can Have My Shifts?

Question: I'm retired with $2.2 million in savings and work two retail shifts a week for fun. My young colleague just got her hours cut, and I don't need the money. Should I quit so she can have my shifts?
Answer: There’s a reason so many people end up having to work in retirement.
The Social Security Administration puts the average monthly retirement benefit today at $2,012. Meanwhile, the median retirement savings among Americans ages 65 to 74 at just $200,000 as of 2022, the last year for which data are available.
A $200,000 nest egg results in about $8,000 of annual income under the popular 4% rule. Combined with roughly $24,000 a year in Social Security, that’s not exactly living in luxury. And so it’s not surprising that in 2024, about 7% of the U.S. workforce was 65 and over, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But while some retirees may have no choice but to continue working part-time to supplement their Social Security benefits, others opt to work not because they have to, but because they want to.
T. Rowe Price found that while 48% of retirees who are working do so for financial reasons, 45% opt to work for the social and emotional benefits. And if you have plenty of retirement savings — say, $2.2 million worth — it wouldn’t be an unusual thing to work a couple of retail shifts a week to get out of the house and have something to do.
Unfortunately, though, today’s economy is taking a toll on retailers. Consumers are spending their money more cautiously to cope with stubborn inflation, and it’s forcing companies to rethink their staffing needs.
Retail companies announced 3,290 job cuts in November, according to data from