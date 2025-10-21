Ready to File? Test Your Social Security Application IQ

Applying for retirement benefits is one of the most important financial decisions you'll make, impacting your monthly income for decades. This quick, 10-question True or False quiz will test your knowledge of the key rules, eligibility requirements and filing strategies. See if you know the facts about claiming early, delayed credits, earnings limits, and more! Get started and see if you're truly ready to file.

And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team: