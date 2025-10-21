Ready to File? Test Your Social Security Application IQ
Test your basic knowledge of filing for Social Security benefits in our 10 question quick quiz.
Applying for retirement benefits is one of the most important financial decisions you'll make, impacting your monthly income for decades. This quick, 10-question True or False quiz will test your knowledge of the key rules, eligibility requirements and filing strategies. See if you know the facts about claiming early, delayed credits, earnings limits, and more! Get started and see if you're truly ready to file.
And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- Social Security Basics: Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- What's My Social Security Full Retirement Age (FRA)?
- Delay Social Security Benefits — Even by a Month — to Boost Your Check
- When To Take Social Security Payments: Your Age Matters
- Reasons to Take Social Security Early
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
A Vacation Home Sounds Dreamy, But Is It the Right Move for You?
A vacation home can be a relaxing getaway or a financial burden. Learn the pros and cons of owning a second home and how to decide if it fits your goals.
The 10 Most Costly Social Security Mistakes to Avoid
Want to maximize your Social Security check? Learn the 10 most common Social Security filing errors and the steps you need to take to boost your guaranteed retirement income.
Dave Ramsey Tells Us the Biggest Retirement Mistake You Can Make
The talk-show host, author and podcaster tells Kiplinger what people can do to ensure a happy retirement.
I'm a Wealth Adviser: These Are the Pros and Cons of Alternative Investments in Workplace Retirement Accounts
While alternatives offer diversification and higher potential returns, including them in your workplace retirement plan would require careful consideration.
I Have to Take a $22,000 RMD by the End of the Year and I Don't Need the Money. What Should I Do With It?
We ask financial experts for advice.
I'm a Financial Planner: If You're Within 10 Years of Retiring, Do This Today
Don't want to run out of money in retirement? You need a retirement plan that accounts for income, market risk, taxes and more. Don't regret putting it off.
Five Keys to Retirement Happiness That Have Nothing to Do With Money
Consider how your housing needs will change, what you'll do with your time, maintaining social connections and keeping mentally and physically fit.
Six Warren Buffett Quotes Every Retiree Should Live By
The 'Oracle of Omaha' knows a thing or two about life, investing and retirement.
You Retired and Stopped Commuting. How Do You Lower Car Insurance Costs?
Retiring usually means cutting out that daily commute which could make you less risky to insure. Does that mean your car insurance costs will drop? Here's what you need to know.