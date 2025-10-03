Quiz: Social Security — Do You Know More Than the Average American?
Test your basic knowledge of Social Security and see how you score compared to those polled in a Nationwide Insurance survey.
As part of a study, Nationwide Insurance surveyed 1,800 U.S. adults age 18 and older who currently receive or expect to receive Social Security benefits. The study included this simple true-false quiz about Social Security. On average, those taking the quiz answered only eight out of 15 questions correctly. Let’s see how Kiplinger readers stack up.
Don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- Social Security Basics: Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- What's My Social Security Full Retirement Age (FRA)?
- Delay Social Security Benefits — Even by a Month — to Boost Your Check
- When To Take Social Security Payments: Your Age Matters
- Reasons to Take Social Security Early
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Ellen writes and edits retirement stories. She joined Kiplinger in 2021 as an investment and personal finance writer, focusing on retirement, credit cards and related topics. She worked in the mutual fund industry for 15 years as a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments. She earned a master’s from U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America and a B.A. from Haverford College.
-
-
Need a Reason to Retire Early? Consider These Eye-Opening Stats
The majority of people retire early, leaving the workforce before reaching their Full Retirement Age (FRA). Maybe you should, too.
-
Seven Things You Should Do Before 2026 Because of One Big Beautiful Bill Changes
The new law ushers in significant changes for most taxpayers. Make these moves now to take advantage of them.
-
Need a Reason to Retire Early? Consider These Eye-Opening Stats
The majority of people retire early, leaving the workforce before reaching their Full Retirement Age (FRA). Maybe you should, too.
-
Seven Things You Should Do Before 2026 Because of One Big Beautiful Bill Changes
The new law ushers in significant changes for most taxpayers. Make these moves now to take advantage of them.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: The OBBB Is a Reminder for Older People to Have a Long-Term Plan
The new tax bill presents a good opportunity for retirees to revisit tax plans, look into doing some Roth conversions and consider plans for long-term care.
-
Moving Abroad? You Might Need a Cross-Border Financial Adviser
If you want to live in another country long term, you could benefit from an expert's guidance. Here's how to find a good qualified adviser to help with residency requirements, documentation, financial laws and tax impacts.
-
Government Shutdown Could Delay 2026 Social Security COLA Announcement
The shutdown of the federal government has thrown a wrench in the 2026 COLA calculations. Here is what you need to know as we wait for the forced furloughs to end.
-
The Medicare Surcharge: Test Your IRMAA Knowledge
Quiz Test your basic knowledge of the income-related monthly adjustment amount in our quick quiz.
-
A Checklist for a Comprehensive Retirement Plan
A successful retirement is built on a solid foundation of careful planning and self-awareness. Here are nine areas you should plan for if you want to retire with confidence.
-
My Husband and I Retired at 67 With $3.2 Million, But He's Frugal About Travel. How Can I Convince Him to Loosen Up?
We asked financial planning experts for advice.