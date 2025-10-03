Quiz: Social Security — Do You Know More Than the Average American?

Test your basic knowledge of Social Security and see how you score compared to those polled in a Nationwide Insurance survey.

As part of a study, Nationwide Insurance surveyed 1,800 U.S. adults age 18 and older who currently receive or expect to receive Social Security benefits. The study included this simple true-false quiz about Social Security. On average, those taking the quiz answered only eight out of 15 questions correctly. Let’s see how Kiplinger readers stack up.

Don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:

