5 Ways to Level Up Your Charitable Giving in 2023

5. Try “Hands-Dirty” Philanthropy.

Take a step beyond financial donations and try your hand at giving back by participating in a hands-on project. This style of philanthropy suits those who want to contribute both financial and human capital to their good works.

Any individual can take action by supporting a nonprofit. Volunteer your time, your expertise and your passion. And if you happen to have a private foundation, you can run programs through direct charitable activities (opens in new tab).

From purchasing business attire for low-income job seekers to repurposing used lockers from a country club for public school students, we’ve seen our clients carry out a number of creative projects to support their missions.

To drive an even greater impact, consider offering incentives to potential participants. Offering a prize for the best idea or most money raised can spur innovation and create buzz around your mission, creating a win-win for donors and grantees alike.

— Alex Savin, deputy national director of Client Services

