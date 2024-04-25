Venice Launches Fee for Day-Trippers

This is part of a pilot program to control for mobs of tourists.

A gondolier on a peaceful canal in Venice, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Alexandra Svokos
published

A day trip to the city of canals is just a little more expensive this summer. Starting this week, Venice is charging tourists visiting for a day.

The fee is part of a pilot program the city launched in an effort to control the amount of visitors to the tourism mecca, as officials recognize they "need to find a new balance between the tourists and residents," Simone Venturini, top tourism official said, according to the Associated Press

Senior Digital Editor

Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has a decade of experience in journalism, specializing in online newsrooms. She previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group. 

Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe. 

