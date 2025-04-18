Three Simple Ways to Live Greener This Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22nd this year. Since its beginning in 1970, Earth Day has served as a yearly reminder of just how interconnected we are with our planet. Each year, people around the world come together to recognize the importance of protecting and preserving our natural environment.

This year, why not take the holiday's message to heart and make meaningful changes toward more eco-friendly living? You don't need to overhaul your entire lifestyle to make an impact.

Instead, start small with these three simple, green practices to celebrate Earth Day and contribute positively to the planet.

1. Be smart about energy

Did you know that residential energy use accounts for nearly 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.?

While that number may seem overwhelming, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Switch to LED light bulbs: Replacing traditional incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LED alternatives is one of the easiest ways to conserve energy. LEDs use up to 75% less energy and can last 25 times longer than standard bulbs.

Unplug devices when not in use: Electronics and appliances continue to draw power even when they're turned off. Known as "phantom energy," this hidden electricity usage can add up to significant energy waste over time. Combat this by unplugging devices like phone chargers, televisions or coffee makers when they're not in use.

Consider installing a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat is a brilliant upgrade for any home. These devices learn your routine and automatically adjust the temperature to conserve energy when you don't need it, such as when you're away from home or asleep. Many smart thermostats also provide insights into your energy use, helping you make informed, sustainable choices.

Upgrade your home’s energy efficiency and reduce your monthly bills with these Earth-friendly essentials:

These upgrades reduce your carbon footprint and lower your utility bills.

2. Go Green with Your Home

Creating an eco-conscious household doesn’t have to involve major renovations. Simple, sustainable upgrades can make a world of difference.

One easy switch is to start composting your kitchen and garden waste. By doing this, you can reduce what ends up in landfills while creating nutrient-rich soil for your plants. Investing in a small compost bin for your kitchen or yard is all you need to get started.

A rain barrel is another eco-friendly item that can help you collect runoff from your roof during rainy days, which you can then use to water your garden, plants or lawn.

Finally, solar-powered garden lights store energy from the sun during the day and use it to illuminate your outdoor spaces at night. They’re easy to install, cost-effective and energy-efficient.

These items can help you make these simple swaps:

3. Give Back to the Earth

Earth Day is a perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature and give back to the planet. Even small actions can make a big difference.

Planting a tree is one of the most iconic Earth Day activities for a reason. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, provide oxygen and offer habitats for wildlife. Don’t have space for a tree? Opt for planting pollinator-friendly flowers or native plants.

You can also join or organize a community cleanup. This is a great way to protect the environment while building connections with your neighbors.

Check for organized cleanups in your area, or take the initiative to start your own. Even a few hours of trash collection can greatly improve your local environment.

If your time is limited, consider contributing to environmental organizations or sustainability projects. Whether it’s donating to a reforestation program or buying products from eco-friendly brands, your support helps fund initiatives that protect the planet.

Even small acts of care can add up to a big impact. Earth Day isn't about perfection but about progress.

By following these three simple rules, you can make your home more eco-friendly, save energy and reconnect with the world around you.