Save 73% On Starz With This Limited Time Discount

If you're looking to save on streaming or to try out a new service. Starz has two exceptional deals. Each gives you an opportunity to save more than 50% off the regular price and enjoy high-quality content.

Starz features original hit shows like "The Couple Next Door," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and "Three Women." The platform also has over 800 hit movies, such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "The Crow" and "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Save 73% off Starz's monthly price

If you're a new subscriber, you can sign up for Starz for $2.99 per month, for three months. Given the original cost of Starz is $10.99 monthly, the deal represents a savings of 73%.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

On top of that, it's a fantastic value compared to other streaming services. Hulu, Disney Plus Basic and Max are all $9.99 per month each, with ad-supported plans. So, if you're looking to save, this Starz plan is an exceptional value.

Take advantage of either discount using this widget. The discount rates will show up after entering your email address.

Receive six months for $17.99

Starz also offers a semiannual deal, where you receive six months of service for only $17.99. Given the regular six-month price is $45.99, this deal saves you 61%.

Signing up for an account is easy and takes a few minutes. Enter your email address then select the plan you want. If you chose the $2.99 per month option, you'll make a payment of $2.99 to activate service then two other payments each month coinciding when you signed up for service.

Meanwhile, if you choose the six-month option, you'll prepay the $17.99. Make sure to set a reminder either way for when the discount is about to expire, as Starz will charge your payment method the full amount to renew if you don't cancel service. For monthly plans, that's $10.99. For the six-month plan, it's $45.99.

The bottom line

Starz offers two exceptional deals, giving you the chance to enjoy the service for three or six months at $3 per month. Even if you're new to the platform, it's a fantastic way to stream hit shows and blockbuster movies for less.