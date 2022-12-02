LG Smart TV Owners Get Free Apple TV+

LG Smart TV owners are in for a surprise. Bought a 4K or 8K LG Smart TV within the last four years? Then LG is giving you an early holiday gift: free Apple TV+.

Our friends at T3 helped us break down this big announcement. But before diving into that, consider our other entertainment deals coverage, including the value of Amazon Prime, the HBO/Discovery+ merger, and the relaunch of MoviePass.

LG just announced that all LG Smart TV owners with a 4K or 8K panel launched between 2018 and 2022 will receive a gift three-month Apple TV+ subscription for free. Claiming the free subscription is easy, too - just access the Apple TV+ app via your LG Smart TV.

LG explained: "With Apple TV+, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, holiday musical comedy Spirited and hit series such as Bad Sisters, Slow Horses and many more, as well as live sports."

Three months of Apple TV+ for nothing is a nice holiday surprise. The streaming network offers a variety of quality TV shows and movies, now ready for free viewing during the darker winter months.

And with Apple TV+ streaming in 4K HDR, LG's OLED TVs like the C1 (opens in new tab) can make the premium content shine. If you own an LG TV, grab this offer now while they can.

If you want to upgrade, then you might consider the LG C1 or the newer LG C2 - two of the best OLED TVs on the market.