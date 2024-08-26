Free NJ Transit Rides: Fare Holiday Through Labor Day

New Jersey Transit is free for riders from August 26 through September 2, 2024. Riders do not have to purchase or present a ticket on any train, bus or light rail for one week. The fare holiday is as a way of saying "Thank you" to customers after a trying period of uneven service.

“Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one-week fare holiday for NJ TRANSIT riders,” said Governor Murphy. “As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief."

The sting of poor service was compounded by fare increases unanimously approved by NJ Transit’s board of directors in April. Fares for riders went up by 15% and took effect in July.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Service disruptions hindered summer travel

June was a tough month for NJ Transit riders. I personally witnessed the dismay of day-tippers and disgust of commuters when they experienced the third of three significant delays one week in June during a heatwave.

The tracks used by NJ Transit are owned and also used by Amtrack. "NJ TRANSIT has been working tirelessly advancing the joint plan with Amtrak announced immediately following Governor Murphy’s meeting with NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak leadership on June 27, 2024, to improve service on this critical rail line – the busiest corridor in the country", according to a press release.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer recently introduced legislation to guarantee NJ Transit and Amtrak riders refunds when they face disruptions. According to Gottheimer’s office, more than 650 NJ Transit trains were canceled in June alone, reports the Gothamist.

The press release further stated that "NJ TRANSIT personnel have increased equipment inspections on platforms, while Amtrak has stepped up its efforts in inspecting and repairing their catenary (overhead wire), track signal systems, and substations along the NEC. These collaborative efforts have already led to a noticeable decrease in infrastructure-related incidents."

Services NOT included in the fare holiday

The fare holiday does not include PATH or PATCO services. It also does not include the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport. Vouchers for travel via third parties in the Access Link Riders Choice program will still be required.

Parking fees remain in effect at NJ Transit facilities during the fare holiday as well.

Monthly pass holders get a bonus too

Monthly transit pass holders were not overlooked in the fare holiday running this week on NJ Transit.

Train riders that already purchased their August passes will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App, at Ticket Vending Machines or ticket windows.