Get Starbucks' New Summer App-y Days Specials for May

Starbucks is offering exclusive in-app offers every Monday and Friday in May.

Summer has started early at Starbucks with new Summer App-y Days specials for May. This summer, the best deals will be available exclusively in the Starbucks app. And new app users will get an additional bonus. 

You must download the app to enroll in the Starbucks Rewards program to access the Summer App-y Days deals. New Rewards members get 50% off any handcrafted drink during May by signing up through the ‘New Members Get 50% Off' link in the app.

Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

