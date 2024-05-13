Get Starbucks' New Summer App-y Days Specials for May
Starbucks is offering exclusive in-app offers every Monday and Friday in May.
Summer has started early at Starbucks with new Summer App-y Days specials for May. This summer, the best deals will be available exclusively in the Starbucks app. And new app users will get an additional bonus.
You must download the app to enroll in the Starbucks Rewards program to access the Summer App-y Days deals. New Rewards members get 50% off any handcrafted drink during May by signing up through the ‘New Members Get 50% Off' link in the app.
Starbucks and DoorDash delivery special
You don't have to leave the house or change out of your pajamas to enjoy a hot or cold beverage with this deal from DoorDash and Starbucks. You'll receive $4 off a Starbucks order on DoorDash of $20 or more. This offer can only be used once from 5/9 -5/14.
50% off Fridays
Every Friday throughout May, enjoy 50% off one grande-sized handcrafted beverage of your choice from 12-6 pm local time only on 5/17, 5/24 and 5/31. You’ll need to join the rewards program by noon PT on the Thursday before that week’s offer to get access to the deals.
Monday deal drops
Starting Monday, May 13, enjoy a personalized offer that will be revealed in your Starbucks app every Monday throughout May. Offers will range from Triple Star Days to BOGO offers and drink discounts. Monday offers drop on 5/13, 5/20 and 5/27.
New drink and snack menu items
Starbucks' official drink of summer is the new trio of summer-berry Refreshers® beverages. The berry Refreshers are a sweet summer blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors, shaken with ice and poured over raspberry-flavored pearls. You can choose from the the basic Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher, Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or the Summer Skies Drink Starbucks Refresher, which includes coconut milk.
Their new snacks are fruity and sweet. The Orange Cream Cake Pop is a mix of orange cream cake and buttercream dipped in white-chocolate icing and the Pineapple Cloud Cake is layered with lightweight pineapple cream and pineapple spread with whole fruit pieces.
Starbucks x Stanely Collaboration
Stanely and Starbucks have a new colorway for summer. The 40oz Sunset Gradient Starbucks x Stanley Quencher is presented in the warm orange and yellow hues of a summer sunset.
So while you’re picking up a new Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher, grab the new Stanley. It will definitely come in handy if you’re planning beach days, picnics or going to any outdoor events.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023.
