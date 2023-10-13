Domino’s Is Giving Away Free Pizza: Here’s How To Get Yours

Don’t live in one of the 10 US cities with the cheapest pizza ? No worries. Domino’s is now offering free pizza to customers when they spend just $7.99, thanks to its “Domino's Emergency Pizza” promotion. That’s right — the world’s largest pizza chain is offering a free pizza for reward’s members “whenever they need it most.”

"Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president, in a company press release.

To get your Emergency Pizza — a medium two-topping pizza — you’ll need to place a delivery order (or a digital carryout order) online of $7.99 or more. You can upgrade your Emergency Pizza to a medium Handmade Pan pizza instead, but there will be an additional charge. After placing a qualifying order, you’ll be credited one free Emergency Pizza, which can be redeemed within 30 days by accessing the “My Deals & Rewards'' page in your Domino's Rewards account.

If you’re not already a Domino's Rewards member, you’ll need to sign-up within seven days to claim your free pizza. By signing-up, however, you’ll also be able to collect rewards points which can be used to score free food, like parmesan bread bites or stuffed cheesy bread, and you'll also have access to exclusive discounts for use on future purchases. Plus, it's free to join. You'll just be asked to provide basic information, like your name, email address and phone number.

"Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza?" asks Trumbull. "With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

Each Domino’s Rewards member can redeem only one free pizza from now until the end of the promotional period on Feb. 11. There are a few exceptions, though. Emergency Pizzas cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31, Dec. 31 or Feb. 11.