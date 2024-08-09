Cash App Customers Can Now Claim Part of a $15 million Settlement. Here's How
Cash App customers have until Nov. 18, 2024 to claim more than $2,500 each.
Cash App customers that were impacted by data breaches and misappropriation of account information have a chance to recover some expenses, up to $2,500, as part of a $15 million settlement. The first data breach occurred in April 2022, and the second took place in October 2023. Cash App Investing denies any liability or wrongdoing of any kind associated with the claims in the lawsuit
The plaintiffs to the class action suit allege that Cash App Investing was negligent and breached other obligations to users when a former Cash App employee accessed account data without permission in 2022. In 2023, an unauthorized user accessed certain Cash App accounts using recycled phone numbers that were linked to the accounts.
According to the class action lawsuit, the former employee's actions and access to customer information resulted in 8.2 million Cash App customers' sensitive personal information being published online.
You can only submit one claim per person, even if you have multiple Cash App Accounts. If you do have multiple Cash App Accounts, be prepared to list all of your $Cashtags on the claim form.
Who is eligible to file a claim for the settlement?
Those eligible to file for the settlement include current or former Cash App or Cash App Investing customers who used the app between August 23, 2018 and August 20, 2024, and suspect:
- Their Cash App account was accessed by an unauthorized entity
- There were fraudulent transactions on their account
- That a Cash App error resolution was inadequate
- That they saw sensitive personal information swiped via Cash App
How to submit a claim
To file a valid claim, Cash App users can submit a completed form by Nov. 18, 2024 for consideration. Users that were mailed or emailed a notice need to enter either a notice ID and confirmation code. You can still file a claim if you haven't received any notice by filling out this form.
The quickest way to submit a claim is online at cashappsecuritysettlement.com. Forms can also be submitted through the mail. You can print a form from the Settlement website and mail it to the Claims Administrator at the address on the form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-866-615-9740 or by writing to: Cash App Security Settlement Administrator 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210 Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Expenses you can recover
Ultimately, settlement amounts will be determined by how many people file valid claims by the deadline. The maximum amount you can recover is $2,500. There are three classes of expenses eligible for reimbursement; out-of-pocket, lost time and transactional losses.
You'll need to provide third-party documentation showing what transactional losses occurred and any steps taken to report it. You can submit evidence of correspondence with Cash App relating to the incident, a police report, a report with your bank or credit union, or a report to the FTC or other government agency.
Type of loss
Maximum amount allowed
Costs associated with:
Out-of-pocket losses
$2,500
credit monitoring or identity theft insurance, requesting a credit report, credit freeze,
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
canceling a payment card and/or obtaining a replacement payment card
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Row 2 - Cell 1
closing a bank account and/or opening a new bank account
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
unrefunded overdraft and/or overdraft protection fees, late and/or missed payment fees and/or charges
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
Miscellaneous expenses such as postage fees, long-distance phone charges, express mail, and other incidental expenses
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Lost time
up to three (3) hours at a rate of $25.00 per hour
for time spent mitigating losses
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Transaction losses
|Row 8 - Cell 1
unauthorized or fraudulent transactions
How to get more information
If you have any questions or want more information, you call the Settlement Administrator at 1-866-615-9740, write to the Settlement Administrator via mail to Cash App Security Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or via email to info@cashappsecuritysettlement.com.
A final approval hearing is scheduled on December 16, 2024 at 9:30 am PT. You can check the settlement website here and the Court’s docket for updates.
You may exclude yourself from the settlement by mailing a written notice to the Settlement Administrator, postmarked on or before November 1, 2024
