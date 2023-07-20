U.S. Pedestrian Fatalities at Highest Level Since 1981: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
The number of people killed while walking rose in 22 states last year.
Road safety is about more than drivers and passengers in vehicles. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
An increasing number of pedestrians are getting killed on U.S. roads. Drivers struck and killed more than 7,500 people walking last year, the most since 1981, says a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Last year, pedestrian deaths rose in 22 states, remained unchanged in one (Rhode Island), and decreased in 26 states and D.C. (Oklahoma didn’t provide data for the report). Most deaths are at night. Non-freeway arterial roads, which usually see large volumes of high-speed traffic, are the most risky. Between 2010 and 2021, pedestrian deaths soared by 77%, compared with a 25% increase in all other traffic fatalities in that time.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The growing popularity of larger vehicles is a major factor in the trend, says the report. Big vehicles reduce the chances of someone surviving being hit. Over the past decade, the number of pedestrian deaths in crashes involving SUVs increased by 120%, compared with a 26% increase in crashes with smaller passenger cars. An aging fleet of autos could be another culprit, as newer models are typically safer.
Like pedestrians, bicyclists are seeing more risk. Fatal crashes are rising. In 2021, 966 bicyclists were killed in the U.S., a big uptick from the early 2010s, when fatalities typically ranged from 600 to 700, according to federal statistics.
Unfortunately, look for fatalities to continue to increase with the dominance of larger trucks and SUVs on the roads, which are more dangerous during a bike crash.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Greenland, U.S. Plans to Boost Tourist Economy: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A U.S. congressional effort could see some Canadian visitors get longer stays, meanwhile, Greenland bids to be the next vacation hotspot.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Don’t Miss the Alabama Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
Tax Holiday The annual Alabama sales tax holiday is this weekend. Here’s what — and how much — you can buy tax-free.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Greenland, U.S. Plans to Boost Tourist Economy: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A U.S. congressional effort could see some Canadian visitors get longer stays, meanwhile, Greenland bids to be the next vacation hotspot.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
The Fed Launches Real-Time Payments System: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts FedNow, the Federal Reserve's real-time payment system works with banks and service providers to facilitate instant transactions 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Auto Market Recovers Slowly but Deals Still Hard to Find: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Understand how the auto market is slowly recovering as car inventory improves. Buyers have more options, but interest rates are still high.
By David Payne • Published
-
Bond Basics: Ownership
investing Bonds come in a variety of forms, but they all share these basic traits.
By Donna LeValley • Published
-
Southwest Airlines Bracing for Pilots Strike: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Southwest Airlines Pilots are at a stalemate with the airline over the pilot scheduling system. It could lead to a strike if an agreement is not met.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Consumer Credit Growth Slows as Lending Standards Tighten: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumer credit growth is slowing due to high interest rates and banks implementing tighter lending terms on credit cards.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Adoption Of Speedy 5G Services Is Growing: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The use of mobile video apps, such as TikTok and YouTube, is driving the adoption of 5G around the world.
By John Miley • Published
-
Americans Are Exhausted by Tip Culture: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As prompts for gratuities pop up everywhere, adults in the U.S. report tip fatigue, and a majority of Americans have a negative view of the practice.
By Sean Lengell • Published