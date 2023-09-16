Costco Auto Program: Deep Discounts on Volvos and Audis

Are you a Costco member? If so, you can tap into the Costco Auto Program for a new or used vehicle of your choice for a standard discount. As part of a limited-time offer, the program will provide an additional discount — up to $5,000 — on certain models of Certified Volvo and new Audi vehicles.

How the Costco Auto Program works

Costco has established relationships with over 3,000 dealerships across the country that meet its standards for customer service. Costco also trains dealers to implement its discount program, so you shouldn’t find a clueless salesperson when you get to the dealership.

The program is free to all Costco members , but the lowest membership tier costs $60 per year. Before you join Costco in order to get one of these promoted auto discounts, know that only customers who have been members since July 31, 2023, will qualify.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

To get access to a discount, register with the Costco Auto Program online or by phone to receive a certificate with your unique promotion code. Then present your certificate and unique promotion code to any Volvo Cars USA dealer or Audi dealer (in person).

Sweet, right? And remember that new and used electric vehicles may qualify for up to $7,500 in EV tax credits that could further whittle down the price of your car.

The Certifed Volvo Discount

If you take possession of your Certified Volvo by October 2, 2023, your discount code will provide you with a coupon for these two deals:

$1,250 member-only incentive on the Volvo XC40

$1,500 member-only incentive on the Volvo XC60 or XC90

Buying a used car can be nervewracking. Luckily, the Volvo used vehicle certification program has an impressive roster of perks and safeguards for buyers. These include:

A five-year, unlimited miles warranty that may be extended to 10 years.

A 170 points inspection.

Certification is limited to cars that have less than 80,000 miles.

A CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

Complimentary roadside assistance.

The Audi discount

If you take possession of your new and unused 2023 or 2024 Audi by October 31, 2023, your discount code will provide you with a coupon for these deals:

$1,000 member-only incentive on Audi A3, S3, A4, S4, Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi SQ5, Audi Q5 Sportback, Audi SQ5 Sportback, Audi Q5 TFSI e, Audi Q8, Audi SQ8.

$1,500 member-only incentive on Audi A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet, A6, S6, Audi Q4 e-tron®, Audi Q4 e-tron® Sportback, Audi Q7, Audi SQ7, Audi Q8 e-tron®, Audi Q8 e-tron® Sportback.

$5,000 member-only incentive on Audi A8, S8, e-tron® GT, RS e-tron® GT.

Other discounts offered by the program

If you're looking for a car besides Audi or Volvo, the Costco Auto Program may still help you save at the dealership. For current Costco members, log in to your account and go to the auto program website. As with any other service for purchasing new or used cars, you enter the make and model you're looking for, and follow directions. Before you are given a final price, you will provide personal details and contact information so that dealers may reach out to you.

Costco has already negotiated a discounted price with the dealer, so you can avoid the dreaded haggling with the finance office at the dealership.

If you think you can get a price elsewhere, you can decline the offer and go to a different dealer.