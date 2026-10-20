Want to Build Total Financial Strength? Start by Improving Your Mental Core

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When people think about improving their financial lives, they frequently focus on strategies, portfolios, budgets or tax planning. Those things matter.
But after years of working with successful individuals and families, I've come to believe that the quality of a financial decision depends on the quality of the thinking behind it: How self-aware you are and how well you handle uncertainty.
My colleagues and I call that mental fitness. At Brighton Jones, we use a framework called Mindful, Emotional and Social Intelligence (MESI) to help clients build both financial capital and the internal capacity to use wealth in service of a meaningful life.
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Here are some key tenets to help you manage your finances more intentionally.
Start with what matters most
Many people discover that financial decisions become clearer when they have a simple set of values to use as a filter.
I've seen this play out many times. One couple we worked with was weighing a job offer that would have doubled one partner's income but required relocating across the country.
Their parents, both in their late 70s, lived 15 minutes away and relied on them for weekly dinners, doctor appointments and help around the house.
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After modeling the financial upside, they realized the trade-off wasn't just geographic, it was relational. They declined the offer, deciding that staying present during a finite season of their parents' lives mattered more than the additional income.
When a major decision arises, instead of asking, "What's the right financial choice?" ask, "Which option best supports the life and legacy I'm trying to build?"
One exercise I often recommend is envisioning your ideal day — not your most luxurious day, but the most fulfilling one. The themes that emerge aren't often found on a planning sheet.
Pay attention to your financial patterns
Notice your reactions to situations that impact your money. We worked with a family who began discussing whether to stop funding their children's 529 plans after a difficult stretch in the markets. News headlines and shrinking account balances made them wonder whether to wait until things felt more stable.
After stepping back, they realized their concern was being driven more by short-term fear than by any change in their long-term goals. They continued contributing as planned. Looking back, the experience reminded them that you make disciplined decisions when emotions are strongest, not weakest.
Create space between the event and the decision
One basic idea in mental fitness is that events themselves are rarely the biggest challenge — our interpretation of them usually has greater influence.
When facing a financial decision, I ask clients to walk through a series of questions that get under the surface.
First, explain what happened and the values that were activated or threatened in that moment
Next, think about the emotions present in that moment and what sits underneath them
Finally, consider the thoughts and stories that share your perspective
Consider an executive deciding whether to exercise stock options. The financial analysis matters, but so do the values, fears, expectations and assumptions that influence the decision.
Align your resources with your life
Once you've clarified your values and noticed your own decision-making patterns, the next step is alignment. If personal relationships matter, is that reflected in how you spend your time and money? If health is a priority, do your calendar and spending support that commitment? If philanthropy matters, does your giving actually match it?
Consider a founder who sold a business in her 40s and initially treated giving as an afterthought, writing a few checks at year-end when friends asked. During a values exercise, she reflected on how a teacher and scholarship program had changed the trajectory of her own life.
That realization caused her to build education-focused philanthropy into her long-term plan, establishing recurring gifts and involving her children in grant decisions.
Alignment doesn't require a complete financial overhaul, but it might require honesty about where the gaps are. Small, intentional adjustments often create more significant change than dramatic ones.
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Many of the decisions clients bring to us aren't technical. A retirement date, a wealth transfer, a family business transition — these touch identity and purpose as much as they touch numbers. That's why our conversations usually go beyond numbers, to the values underneath them.
Build habits that support better decisions
You build mental fitness through consistent practice: A few minutes of reflection each day, moments of pause built into the schedule, time for attentive thinking without distraction and a regular check-in on whether your values have shifted.
These habits may seem small, but they build the emotional steadiness that good decision-making requires, especially during phases of uncertainty.
Bringing everything together
Financial success and individual satisfaction aren't automatically the same thing. When mental fitness, self-awareness and intentional planning come together, wealth acts as a tool for both.
At the end of the day, some of the most important work in wealth management doesn't happen in a portfolio. It happens in the space between what we value and how we choose to live.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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General Manager of Lenora Family Office, Multi-Family Office and Impact, Brighton Jones
Jessica Andrews is General Manager of Lenora Family Office, Multi-Family Office and Impact at Brighton Jones, where she works with ultra-high-net-worth families whose wealth, purpose and values are deeply connected. She focuses on strengthening family communication, stewarding wealth across generations and advancing impact initiatives that create change. With more than 20 years of experience, Andrews has advised the Pacific Northwest's most accomplished families.