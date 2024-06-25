How Short-Term Real Estate Rentals Can Lower Your Tax Exposure

Short-term rental properties can be profitable from both a business and tax perspective.

Two chairs sit on the deck of a vacation home facing a view of a mountain in the distance.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
David Silversmith
By
published

Income and losses from rental real estate activities have generally been classified as passive, regardless of the amount of participation by the taxpayer. The result is that the losses from these activities can only be deducted against income from other passive activities. They could not be used to offset nonpassive income, such as wages, interest, dividends or certain capital gains.

However, certain developments in the law combined with the advent of Airbnb- and Vrbo-related sectors can result in losses from rental real estate being characterized as nonpassive and, thus, being available to offset nonpassive income. For this to happen, the taxpayer must “materially participate” in the activity, and the activity must not be treated as a rental activity. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

David Silversmith
David Silversmith
Senior Tax Manager. CPA, CFP®, CFE, MBA

David R. Silversmith, CPA, CFP, CFE, MBA, is a senior manager in Private Client Services with Eisner Advisory Group LLC, in Melville, NY

Latest