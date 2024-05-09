Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up After Earnings, Disney Plus Bundle Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery shares are higher Thursday after the media giant disclosed Q1 earnings and a bundle deal with Disney. Here's what you need to know.

Joey Solitro
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock is higher in afternoon trading Thursday as investors parse the company's first-quarter earnings report and news of a streaming bundle offer with Walt Disney (DIS).

In the three months ended March 31, Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $9.96 billion. Its per-share loss of 40 cents from a loss of 44 cents in the year-ago period. 



Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

