Is Carvana Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings Rally?
Carvana stock is up big Thursday after the used car retailer posted a surprise Q2 profit and Wall Street has been quick to chime in. Here's what they're saying.
Carvana (CVNA) stock is popping Thursday after the used car retailer reported a surprise profit for its second quarter and topped revenue expectations.
In the three months ended June 30, Carvana's revenue increased 14.9% year-over-year to $3.4 billion, driven by a 32.5% year-over-year increase in retail units sold to 101,400. Its earnings per share swung to 14 cents from a per-share loss of 55 cents in the year-ago period.
"Carvana's second quarter results clearly demonstrate the differentiated strength of our customer offering and business model," said Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia in a statement. In addition to leading the industry in retail unit growth, CVNA's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin set "an all-time high water mark for public automotive retailers," he added.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results handily easily analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $3.2 billion and a loss of 7 cents per share, according to CNBC.
For the rest of the year, Carvana said it anticipates "a sequential increase in retail units in Q3 compared to Q2" and "adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 to $1.2 billion for the full year 2024, an increase from $339 million last year."
Is Carvana stock a buy, sell or hold?
It wasn't even two years ago that Carvana appeared to be on the brink of bankruptcy. But in 2024, the consumer discretionary stock has been one of the best performers on the price charts, up more than 200%.
Analysts have had a tough time keeping up with CVNA's quick ascent. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for CVNA stock is $125, which is about 20% below current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Hold.
Still, there are some on Wall Street that have taken note of the sizzling stock. Financial services firm Needham has a Buy rating on Carvana and lifted its price target on the stock to $200 from $160 after earnings.
"CVNA is proving out the original bull thesis on the stock, with their unique industry positioning and physical and technology moats set to drive a long runway of share gains, while leveraging improved internal processes to drive industry leading gross profits per unit," Needham analyst Chris Pierce said in a note this morning. "The next leg of CVNA's growth is profitable unit growth, with commentary on the path forward in retail GPU also indicative of a stronger tilt towards a unit growth posture."
Needham's $200 price target represents implied upside of nearly 40% to current levels.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Arm Stock Sinks as Soft Outlook Offsets AI-Fueled Earnings Beat
Arm Holdings stock is deep in the red Thursday after the chipmaker's full-year outlook fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Mark Your Calendar: Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday Is Back
Sales Tax After a glitch last year, the Virginia tax-free weekend returns this weekend.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Arm Stock Sinks as Soft Outlook Offsets AI-Fueled Earnings Beat
Arm Holdings stock is deep in the red Thursday after the chipmaker's full-year outlook fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Meta Platforms Soars on Strong Earnings: What to Know
Meta Platforms stock is sizzling Thursday after the Facebook parent's Q2 earnings beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The Fed Is About to Cut Rates. What Should Investors Do?
Investors may want to take stock of their portfolios once the Federal Reserve starts lowering interest rates.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 451 Points After AMD Earnings, Fed Meeting
The main indexes notched impressive gains Wednesday on solid earnings and signs the Fed could start cutting rates as soon as September.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sets Stage for Easing: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled it could pivot to lowering borrowing costs sooner rather than later.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Pops on Hot Data Center Sales
Advanced Micro Devices stock is higher Wednesday after the chipmaker's strong second-quarter report and upbeat outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Starbucks Stock Pops Despite Revenue Miss: What to Know
Starbucks stock is higher Wednesday after the coffee chain reported fiscal Q3 earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Microsoft Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Microsoft is lower after the tech giant's soft cloud growth and revenue guidance, but analysts still love the Dow stock. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published