Safety Rights for Key California Workers Could Be Tightened: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
The latest safety move from regulators comes amid concerns over lead exposure.
Labor laws are critical to ensuring fairness for workers, and they have an impact on the economy as they can impact output and employment trends.
California labor regulators are seeking the nation’s toughest lead regulations. Under the proposed rules, the allowable amount of workplace airborne lead would decline by 80%, and workers would be more quickly reassigned to jobs with less lead exposure upon reaching a certain threshold. Employees who work with lead would also face more stringent blood-lead-level testing requirements.
Officials cite new research on the harms of lead exposure, which finds that blood lead levels as low as 5 micrograms per deciliter have been associated with impaired kidney and reproductive function, high blood pressure and more.
The rules on the books now are designed to keep employee BLLs below 40 mpd and California regulators want to lower that threshold to less than 10 mpd.
Federal labor regulators are also working on new lead exposure rules. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration currently requires medical removal for workers with 60 micrograms of lead per deciliter in general industry, 50 mpd in construction. It’s unclear how low the feds will set their new standard.
