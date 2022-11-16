Protect Your Data by Deleting These Android Apps Now
Four Android apps have been compromised, researchers said.
Cybersecurity firm MalwareBytes (opens in new tab) is alerting more than one million Google Play users to delete four Android apps that present an immediate danger to their privacy.
The research has identified the four infected apps below:
- Bluetooth App Sender
- Bluetooth Auto Connect
- Driver: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
- Mobile Transfer: smart switch
The apps combined have had more than one million downloads and pose a serious identity theft and scams risk.
What You Need to Know
Initially when users download the apps, everything seems fine. But MalwareBytes says the apps use delayed behavior to trick people.
A couple of days after the app is downloaded it will start showing malicious behavior like opening phishing sites in Chrome.
MalwareBytes attests that not all phishing sites are dangerous. Some are just to produce pay per click but there can be some dangerous ones among them.
On Chrome, for example, an adult content site could open up and then tell users that they’ve been infected, they need to download another app or an update is required.
Some tabs can open in the background without you knowing, even if your phone is locked.
The virus is more serious as MalwareBytes say all the evidence shows it’s more than getting past Google Play Protect detection. This type of malware is known as Trojan HiddenAds.
If you have any of these apps, it has been recommended that you delete them as soon as possible.
Learn more about scams and how to avoid them.
