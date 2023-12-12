Educational Tax Breaks and Deadlines: The Tax Letter
Teachers have just a few more weeks to max out a tax deduction for 2023 and the GOP has some tax options if they want to expand school choice.
Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…
Teachers' tax deduction deadline
Teachers have three more weeks to max out a federal tax deduction for 2023. They can deduct up to $300 for the cost of their unreimbursed expenses. Teachers don’t have to itemize to claim this write-off. It is an above-the-line deduction claimed on Form 1040, Schedule 1, line 11.
The cap is $600 for spouses who are both teachers and file jointly. Homeschooling parents don’t get the break. It’s only for K-12 educators who work 900-plus hours during a school year in an elementary or secondary school. The deduction for 2024 is also limited to $300.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Tax breaks to expand K-12 school choice
Many Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice for K-12 students. Providing tax breaks might be one way to achieve this goal. For example, a Republican-backed House bill would give nonrefundable tax credits to individuals and corporations that donate cash to qualifying organizations set up for the purpose of providing scholarships for elementary and secondary education.
The credit would be capped for individuals at the greater of 10% of adjusted gross income or $5,000, with any excess amount carried forward for five years. The credit cap for corporations is 5% of taxable income.
Nearly half the states already have tax credit scholarship programs, which give taxpayers credits to offset state taxes for donating to participating groups that endow scholarships to attend private school for primary and secondary education.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that a state tax credit scholarship program can be used for religious schools education. The case addressed a scholarship program created by the state of Montana to help children attend private school. The state gave a tax credit to taxpayers who donated to organizations that participated in the program. Relying on the Montana constitution, which bas the funding of religious education by the state, the Montana Dept. of Revenue issued a rule that provided the scholarships cannot be used at religious schools in the state. In a closely divided opinion, the Supreme Court decided that the state's ban on religious schools participating in the program was unconstitutional.
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Tax Letter. It helps you navigate the complex world of tax by keeping you up-to-date on new and pending changes in tax laws, providing tips to lower your business and personal taxes, and forecasting what the White House and Congress might do with taxes. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Down, Supplies Are Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter U.S. natural gas prices are down from last year, while production and exports keep hitting new highs.
By Jim Patterson Published
-
Get Free Starbucks Hot Chocolate Every Weekend In December
Get Free Starbucks Hot Chocolate Every Weekend In December
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Tax Plans of the 2024 Presidential Candidates
Tax Letter Joy Taylor reviews the tax plans of the 2024 election candidates. With a raft of tax provisions due to expire in 2025, the tax stakes couldn't be higher.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
GOP Lawmakers Demand SALT Deduction Cap Increase: Tax Letter
Tax Letter Republicans from high-tax states are clamoring for the SALT deduction cap to rise from its $10,000 limit.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Time to Act on These End-of-Year Tax Planning Tips: Tax Letter
Tax Letter With a short time left before 2023 comes to a close, tax planning is all-important. Here are some areas to focus on.
By Joy Taylor Last updated
-
Five Tax Breaks for Paying Your Student Loan
Tax Letter After a three-year pause, student loan payments have resumed, putting a dent in people's wallets. But there are some tax breaks that can help.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
SECURE 2.0 Retirement Savings Changes for 2024
Tax Letter Some of the SECURE 2.0 retirement savings provisions kicked in this year. Others are still to come. Here's what you should know.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Do You Know the Tax Rules for Home Mortgages?: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Understanding what the tax rules are for deducting interest on home mortgages is critical if you're buying a home or refinancing
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Two Supreme Court Cases Could Change the Tax Landscape: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter The Supreme Court’s new term started October 2. There are some interesting cases on its docket. Two could majorly change the tax landscape.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
How Tax Laws Can Help You If You're a Victim of a Hurricane, Wildfire or Other Federally Declared Disaster
Kiplinger Tax Letter Did you know that some losses — attributable to federally declared disasters — can be deducted, in addition to the tax filing and payment extensions?
By Joy Taylor Published